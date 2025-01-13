Time to TRADE Boucher? Another Winless Week, and More! – Run It Back

Following another winless week for the Toronto Raptors, Zulfi Sheikh and Kyle Ramnarine break down their weekly takeaways, recent trade chatter and provide an update on the 905.

Chris Boucher BALLED out last week, but is that a sign of him being out of coach Darko Rajakovic’s dog house or is he being put on display ahead of the trade deadline? The fellas discuss and also dive into a recent report about a Western Conference contender having a specific interest in the Montreal big man.

In the G League, the 905 are starting to click and it led to a back-to-back sweep against the Maine Celtics over the weekend. Zulfi and Kyle talk about takeaways and how it was another positive stretch for rookie Ulrich Chomche.