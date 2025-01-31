NBA odds, betting preview (Jan. 31): Bulls vs. Raptors predictions

The red-hot Raptors are 7-1 SU and 7-1 ATS in their last eight games heading into Friday's contest with the Bulls.

The Toronto Raptors will be looking for their eighth win in their last nine games when they host the Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena on Friday night.

Toronto has won a season-high five straight games and seven of its last eight after claiming a lopsided 106-82 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

The Bulls, meanwhile, are coming off a 122-100 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday and have just two wins in their last 10 games.

This will be the second meeting of the season between these teams. Chicago eked out a 122-121 win over the Raptors in Toronto on Dec. 16, although it should be noted that both Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes didn’t suit up in that contest.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Friday’s clash between the Bulls and Raptors.

Bulls moneyline odds +135 Raptors moneyline odds -160 Spread odds Raptors -4 (-105), Bulls +4 (-115) Game total Over 233 points (-110), Under 233 (-110) Date/Time Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Chicago Bulls (20-28 SU, 21-25-2 ATS, 22-26 o/u)

The Bulls are currently holding down the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference with the trade deadline rapidly approaching, and rumours are swirling that Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic, among others, could be on the move in the next week. After a few years of mediocrity, the Bulls may finally be forced to rebuild their roster, so there’s a ton of uncertainty and various motivation levels heading into this contest with the Raptors.

Chicago currently ranks in the top 10 in the NBA in several offensive categories: second in total 3-point field goals (767), third in pace (103.9), third in 3-point field goals per game (16.0), tied for fourth in assists per game (29.0), eighth in points per game (116.4), and 10th in 3-point field goal percentage (.371). Additionally, they’ve been dominating on the glass, ranking first in the league in defensive rebounds per game (36), third in total rebounds (2,201), and tied for fourth in rebounds per game (45.9).

Betting Toronto Raptors (15-32 SU, 28-17-2 ATS, 23-24 o/u)

The Raptors held Washington to opponent season lows in points (82), field goal attempts (72), 3-point field goals (five), and 3-point percentage (17) while also forcing 25 Washington turnovers on Wednesday night. Over the last eight games, Toronto ranks first in the NBA in opponent points per game (102.5), field goal percentage (42.8), and 3-point percentage (31), showcasing a renewed commitment to defence.

Much like the Bulls, the Raptors are also expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, so bettors will want to monitor the news cycle before placing their wagers on any basketball games over the next week.

Bulls vs. Raptors injuries

F Torrey Craig (ankle) and G Zach LaVine (personal) have been ruled out for the Bulls. F Talen Horton-Tucker (leg) is questionable.

As for the Raptors, G Immanuel Quickley (hip), G Jamal Shead (illness), G Gradey Dick (illness), and F Kelly Olynyk (calf) are all questionable.

Bulls vs. Raptors betting trends

The under is 7-2-1 in the past 10 meetings.

Toronto is 16-7-1 ATS at home this season.

The under is 4-1 in Toronto’s last five games.

The Raptors are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games.

Bulls vs. Raptors player prop trends

Josh Giddey has failed to exceed his points line of 12.5 in 21 of his last 30 games (70 percent). He scored 11 points in just 24 minutes earlier this season against the Raptors and is around -108 to record under 12.5 points in this contest.

Jakob Poeltl has beaten his assists line of 2.5 in four straight games and six of his last 10. He’s around -130 to beat that number again on Friday.

Jalen Smith has recorded six or more rebounds in five straight games, averaging 7.6 per game during that span. He’s around -125 to clear 5.5 rebounds.

Ayo Dosunmu has drained two or more 3-pointers in four straight games. He’s around -115 to accomplish the feat again.

Bulls vs. Raptors best bet