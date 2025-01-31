Gameday: Bulls @ Raptors, January 31st

On the final day of January, the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls will do battle in Scotiabank arena as Toronto tries to extend their win-streak to six games and Chicago is looking to get back into the win column.

With the announcement of the All-Star reserves last night which didn’t feature Scottie Barnes on the list perhaps that will be some extra motivation for him going into this game tonight. Toronto’s defense has been top-tier during their winning-streak, and the Chicago Bulls likely won’t be the team that will end this defensive success.

Raptors Outlook: 14-32 | 12th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 110.2 (23nd) | Def rating: 115.3 (24th) | Net rating: -5.1 (25th)

Raptors Previous Results

@ Washington W 106-82

Vs New Orleans W 113-104

@ Atlanta W 117-94

@ Atlanta W 122-119

vs Orlando W 109- 93

With Nikola Vucevic at the helm, Chicago’s defense does not have a strong base, so Toronto’s brand of offense which includes a lot of cutting will have a chance to thrive tonight. The Chicago Bulls are ranked last in opponent points in the paint allowed per game at 55.9, a true sign of being a sieve. Barnes and Jakob Poeltl have had great synergy lately, with Barnes constantly finding Poeltl on his dives to the basket after drawing the attention of the defense, and Poeltl is a very reliable finisher.

Toronto can put Vucevic in constant pick n’ roll actions and plenty of offense will be generated from that alone. On the perimeter thongs are better for Chicago but still not great, Lonzo Ball is a very active and impactful defender still, but outside of him there is not a lot of talent on that end for Chicago unsurprisingly.

Bulls Outlook: 6-39 | 15th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 111.7 (18th) | Def rating: 115.4 (25th) | Net rating: -3.7 (23rd)

Bulls Previous Results

@ Boston L 122-100

vs Denver W 129-121

vs Sixers L 109-97

@ Warriors L 131-106

@ Clippers L 112-99

Chicago has transformed their offense this season, focusing on increasing their transition frequency and pace, along with increasing their three point attempts per game in an attempt to improve their offense. Chicago is second in the league in threes per game at 43.1 and they are third in the league in three point makes per game as a result. So they place an emphasis on getting the ball out in transition, spearheaded by Josh Giddey and Ball’s willingness to pass the ball down the floor in a hurry. Chicago ranks second in transition frequency and transition points per game so it is imperative that Toronto is making an effort to get back on defense in transition, something that has not been strong this year.

Chicago will be without their star Zach LaVine tonight so that makes guarding their offense immensely easier. LaVine’s shooting and driving would have been tough for Toronto to deal with, and without him they lose an enormous chunk of their on-ball creation. Coby White is a fine offensive player, but with how Davion Mitchell has been playing on defense lately, containing him should not be an issue.

Toronto has a real chance to grow their winning streak to six games, which nobody would have expected to be a reality this season.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Chicago Bulls

PG: Josh Giddey

SG: Coby White

SF: Ayo Dosunmu

PF: Patrick Williams

C: Nikola Vucevic

Toronto Raptors

PG: Davion Mitchell

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Bulls

Zach LaVine (Personal) – Out

Talen Horton-Tucker (Shin) – Questionable

Torrey Craig (Ankle) – Out

Raptors

Kelly Olynyk (Calf) – Questionable

Immanuel Quickley (Hip) – Out

Gradey Dick (Illness) – Questionable

Jamal Shead (Illness) – Questionabe

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Chicago Bulls -4.5 +152 O 233.5 Toronto Raptors +4.5 -180 U 233.5

*Odds as of Jan. 31, 12:00 am ET*

