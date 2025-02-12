The Raptors will UNLOCK Brandon Ingram

Samson Folk breaks down the film and explains why he thinks Brandon Ingram's best years are yet to come.

Samson Folk breaks down the film and explains why he thinks Brandon Ingram’s best years are yet to come.

It’s been said a bunch of different ways, but simply put: Brandon Ingram is one of the most talented players to ever put on a Raptors jersey, and the trade the Raptors made for him has the potential to end up as one of the most important in the history of the franchise.

Ingram is oozing with talent and length, and quite frankly, harkens back to the Vision 6’9″ era that the Raptors weren’t able to take full advantage of. With Ingram, the Raptors will be hoping to re-tool on the fly and enter the 2025 season with two All-Stars, and hopefully one of the league’s brightest young players from the draft.

Over his time in New Orleans, Ingram averaged roughly 23 points per game, and a smidge above 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game as well. His true-shooting of 57-percent leaves a lot to be desired when you consider just how talented a shot-maker he is, and the fact that he’s a super strong finisher at the rim. Ingram takes really hard shots, and that will never leave his game fully, but the Raptors have to try and put Ingram in as many easy spots as they can.

Ingram produced great results in the pick n’ roll last season at 80th percentile over 718 possessions (1.060 ppp), and pitched in an 80th percentile performance in isolations as well (230 possessions, 1.078ppp). He remains one of the highest frequency pull-up players in the NBA, and as far as jumpers go – he is, of course, one of the best in the NBA at making the guarded ones.

There’s a lot to love, and lot to improve. Exciting times lay ahead for Ingram and the Raptors.

Have a blessed day.