Toronto Raptors centre Ulrich Chomche out for year with MCL tear

Toronto Raptors two-way centre Ulrich Chomche will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a partial proximal MCL tear in his right knee, with his rehabilitation focused on returning for NBA Summer League beginning on July 10.

The injury occurred late in the third quarter of the Raptors 905’s final game before the all-star break against the Cleveland Charge, when a teammate fell into Chomche’s leg.

The youngest player under NBA contract, the 19-year-old has spent the majority of the season with the Raptors 905, playing in 33 games while averaging 7.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks while shooting 54.4 percent from the field.

Chomche also appeared in seven games for the Raptors themselves, including seeing the most action in his career (12 minutes) in his most recent matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, matching up with fellow Cameroonian and former Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid.

The injury ends Chomche’s rookie season after Toronto traded cash considerations to the Minnesota Timberwolves, after the team selected him with the 57th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft.