NBA odds, betting preview (Feb. 21): Heat vs. Raptors predictions

The Raptors find themselves in a familiar position as underdogs in their first game since the All-Star break against the Heat.

The Toronto Raptors will return to action for the first time since the All-Star break when they host the Miami Heat on Friday night.

It’s been nine days since the Raptors suffered a lopsided 131-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last game before the break. They have losses in five of their last six games, but they’re 3-3 against the spread in that span.

Miami, now without franchise cornerstone Jimmy Butler, stumbled into the break with four consecutive losses, going 0-3-1 ATS in that span.

This will be the fourth—and final—meeting of the season between these two Eastern Conference foes. Miami has taken two of the three meetings but is 1-2 ATS in those contests. Toronto won the only previous meeting on its home floor, 119-116, on Dec. 1.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Friday’s tilt between the Raptors and Heat.

Heat moneyline odds -150 Raptors moneyline odds +125 Spread odds Heat -3 (-110), Raptors +3 (-110) Game total Over 219.5 points (-110), Under 219.5 (-110) Date/Time Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Miami Heat (25-28 SU, 21-31-1 ATS, 28-25 o/u)

The Heat return from the break sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference, but their outlook for the remainder of the season remains bleak after the departure of Butler to Golden State, which acquired the six-time All-Star in a complicated five-team deal earlier this month.

With the theatrics of Butler’s departure now behind them, the Heat will try to rally behind Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo for a playoff push.

Herro dropped 40 points on the Dallas Mavericks just prior to the break. He used that momentum to win the 2025 3-Point Contest during the All-Star weekend festivities, becoming the fifth different Heat player to win the award (most by any team). The guard is shooting 38 percent from long range this season, averaging 3.7 triples per game.

Betting Toronto Raptors (17-38 SU, 32-21-2 ATS, 28-27 o/u)

The final 27 games should be very interesting for the Raptors, who find themselves at a crossroads between tanking for a high draft pick and making a push for a play-in spot.

Sitting 13th in the East, the Raptors are 4.5 games back of the final play-in spot currently occupied by the Chicago Bulls, and they also have the easiest remaining schedule (.399 SOS) in the NBA. There’s a path to meaningful basketball games in April, and Toronto’s front office certainly sent a message to the players on the current roster that it’s not planning a long rebuild by acquiring Brandon Ingram at the trade deadline.

On the other hand, Toronto finds itself with the fifth-best draft lottery odds in the NBA entering play on Friday, but the Brooklyn Nets and fading Philadelphia 76ers are very catchable in the overall standings. If the Raptors play anywhere close to .500 basketball down the stretch, they’ll very likely overtake both of those squads, lessening their odds of a high lottery pick this summer.

Heat vs. Raptors injuries

F Kevin Love (personal) is out and G Herro (shoulder) is probable for the Heat.

As for the Raptors, C Jakob Poeltl (hip) and F Brandon Ingram (ankle) are out.

Heat vs. Raptors betting trends

The Heat are 5-2 SU and 3-4 ATS in the past seven meetings.

Miami is 1-6-1 ATS in its last eight games.

The Raptors are 17-11-1 ATS at home this season.

Heat vs. Raptors player prop trends

Adebayo has scored 18 points or more in eight straight games, averaging 23.1 per game during that span. His points line is 17.5 (around -105 odds to the over) in this one.

Ochai Agbaji has scored eight or more points in five straight games, averaging 11.8 per game during that span. He’s around -115 to score more than 7.5 points.

Adebayo has recorded at least one 3-pointer in seven straight contests and is -160 to accomplish the feat again on Friday.

Herro has turned the ball over three or more times in six straight games and eight of his last 10. He’s +100 to commit over 2.5 turnovers.

Heat vs. Raptors best bet