RJ Barrett erupts for 29 Points against Heat in overtime thriller

RJ Barrett was electric. He's been an incredible scorer since becoming a Toronto Raptor.

The game started out ugly. But RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley willed the Raptors into a fun basketball game.

Barrett finished with 29 points on 17 shots and made four of his six threes in 38 minutes. He was electric in the fourth quarter making multiple shots as the Raptors mounted their comeback. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough in overtime.

Quickley added in 23 points but shot just 38% from the field despite making five made threes. Quickley struggled to finish at the basket, especially in transition.

Speaking of struggles, Scottie Barnes limped his way to the finish line in this one. Barnes rolled his ankle early in this game but returned to action; he finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 33% shooting and was a -25 in 38 minutes of action.

Orlando Robinson stepped into the starting lineup for the injured Jakob Poeltl, playing 30 minutes and finishing with 9 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Raptors, funny enough, were led by Gradey Dick in rebounding with 10 boards.

This was the Raptors first look at the post-Jimmy Butler Miami Heat with Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins. Mitchell had an excellent game with 16 points, knocking down three shots from deep and playing excellent defense as usual. Wiggins put up 25 points on 9 of 19 shooting in his first win in Toronto in his career.

But the Heat were led by Tyler Herro who poured in 28 points on 55% shooting and was electric throughout, especially in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The Raptors are now 17-39 on the season and start post-All-Star Break basketball with a loss.

If you’d like a more detailed breakdown of Barrett’s performance, how Quickley played and why the Raptors fell short in this one, check out Es Baraheni’s recap or subscribe to the Raptors Republic YouTube Channel.

Enjoy!