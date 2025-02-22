The Road to A Raptors Championship – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath take listener questions about the Raptors and the NBA at a large.

Who stays and who goes? The Raptors are a team built to lose now, and win in the short term future. Who will emerge as vastly important, and who will fade away to different pastures?

With Jamal Shead playing more minutes lately and sitting near the top of some rookie leaderboards, do we value him higher than we did initially? Yes, for sure. But, how good can he become, and what types of things can he provide to the offense and defense with consistency that fit around the Raptors main players?

With Ja’Kobe Walter & Gradey Dick, the Raptors have two very interesting prospects at the shooting guard position. Trevon discusses what he’d like to see from Walter over the course of the season — continued success on defense, improvements in the shot-making department, and a little bit more on-ball creation — and Samson discusses the defensive side of the floor for Dick.

Also, with the Raptors defense improving over time and finding a happier medium, the fellas highlight how RJ Barrett has improved on that side of the floor. Not only has there been an uptick in defensive playmaking, but the Raptors continue to succeed in their best defensive lineups with Barrett on the court and a part of things.

Will Scottie Barnes be at the 2028 Olympics? The fellas think so, and they start dreaming on how the 2028 Team Canada roster will look.

A question about Brandon Ingram’s phone case stickers sends the fellas into a conversation about locker room fit, and a big conversation on how the NBA continues to choose to market itself.

Also, a looming Hello and Welcome vs. Pull Up Tre basketball match.

Have a blessed day.