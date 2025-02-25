NBA odds, betting preview (Feb. 25): Celtics vs. Raptors predictions

The Raptors will be 11-point underdogs against the red-hot Celtics on Tuesday night.

The Toronto Raptors will be looking for consecutive wins for the first time this month when they host the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Toronto is coming off an impressive 127-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, finishing the game on a 22-6 run to seal the win. The Raptors have covered the spread in four of their last six games to improve to an impressive 33-22-2 against the spread this season.

Boston enters this contest on a five-game winning streak while covering the spread as a favourite in each of those games. The Celtics are coming off an 118-105 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

This will be the fourth—and final—meeting of the season between these two teams. Boston holds a 2-1 edge in the season series, with the home team taking each matchup.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Tuesday’s clash between the Celtics and Raptors.

Celtics moneyline odds -550 Raptors moneyline odds +400 Spread odds Celtics -11 (-110), Raptors +11 (-110) Game total Over 226 points (-110), Under 226 (-110) Date/Time Feb. 25, 7 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Boston Celtics (41-16 SU, 25-30-2 ATS, 26-31 o/u)

The Celtics are in cruise control right now, sitting comfortably in second place in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have a hearty six-game advantage on Boston. However, the Celtics also have a four-game lead over the third-place Knicks, so there’s no real urgency from a playoff push perspective. Keeping the roster healthy down the stretch will be the big priority for this team.

The Celtics are one of the most well-balanced teams in the league, ranking in the top five in both offensive and defensive rating, while leading the league in 3-point field goals per game (17.8). They also commit the least amount of turnovers in the NBA (11.3) per game.

Betting Toronto Raptors (18-39 SU, 33-22-2 ATS, 30-27 o/u)

The Raptors enter play Tuesday with the fifth-worst record in the NBA, but it’s very possible they could close the gap on both the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets down the stretch, worsening their draft lottery odds. They’re also pulling away from the bottom-feeders in the league, which means they’ll likely finish no worse than they’re currently positioned in the standings.

Toronto has matched up against the Celtics quite well this season, notching an impressive 110-97 victory on its home floor the last time these two teams clashed in January. The Raptors also forced overtime in the first meeting of the season, eventually falling 126-123 as massive 16.5-point underdogs. You can bet Boston will be out for revenge after its embarrassing loss to Toronto back in January, and it won’t be taking this matchup lightly.

Celtics vs. Raptors injuries

G Jrue Holiday (rest) and C Luke Kornet (personal) are out for the Celtics. C Al Horford (toe) is questionable.

As for the Raptors, F Brandon Ingram (ankle) is out. C Jakob Poeltl (hip) is questionable.

Celtics vs. Raptors betting trends

The Celtics are 9-1 SU in the past 10 meetings.

The under is 7-2-1 in the past 10 meetings.

Boston is 5-0 SU and 5-0 ATS in its last five games.

The under is 18-11 in Boston’s road games this season.

Celtics vs. Raptors player prop trends

RJ Barrett has picked up his scoring pace recently, recording 20 points or more in four straight games while averaging 24.5 during that span. He’s around -130 to record over 19.5 points in this matchup.

Derrick White has been thriving from long range, recording a trio of 3-pointers or more in three straight games and eight of his last 10. He’s averaging 3.7 per game during that span and is around -175 to drain over 2.5 treys.

Jayson Tatum has recorded a double-double in three straight games and at a 46 percent rate overall this season. You can back him at around +170 odds to hit that milestone again on Tuesday.

