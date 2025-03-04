Gameday: Raptors @ Magic, March 4th

For the second game in a row the Toronto Raptors are battling with the Orlando Magic on the road. In their last contest, after a miraculous late game comeback attempt by Orlando which was held short by a late game blunder by Franz Wagner, Toronto escaped with the victory.

Toronto is looking to leave Orlando two games richer in the win column than they were before, and if the previous game is any indicator, then they have a great shot to do so.

Raptors Outlook: 19-42 | 13th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.6 (26th) | Def rating: 115.5 (24th) | Net rating: -5.8 (25th)

Raptors Previous Results

@ Orlando W 104-102

@ Chicago 125-115 OTL

@ Indiana 111-91 L

vs Boston 111-101 L

vs Phoenix 127-109 W

Due to the injury of Jalen Suggs for Orlando, that took their point-of-attack defense down several notches, without his excellence back there, it opened up an easier path for Immanuel Quickley to thrive in the game. With 24 points from Quickley in their last matchup that came from an array of floaters and three point looks, he will be looking to somewhat replicate that performance tonight. Orlando doesn’t have anyone that can navigate screens like Suggs, so Quickley was able to consistently get downhill in their last matchup, and likely will be able to tonight.

Toronto managed to hold off Orlando despite a rather pedestrian 10 point performance from Scottie Barnes, with another bite at the Magic apple, Barnes needs to be a much more aggressive scorer, especially in transition. RJ Barrett also had a notable 22 point game in their last matchup, one that he will likely have to somewhat replicate if Barnes can not get it going on the offensive end.

Magic Outlook: 29-33 | 8th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 107.3 (28th) | Def rating: 109.0 (2nd) | Net rating: -1.7 (18th)

Magic Previous Results

Vs Toronto L 104-102

vs Golden State 121-115 L

vs Cleveland 122-82 L

vs Washington 110-90 W

vs Memphis 105-104 L

Although they feature a bevy of young talent, especially on the offensive end, Orlando still struggles. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are capable scorers in their own right, but they do not possess the ability to create for their teammates in a way that keeps their offense as a whole in a great place. Due to these shortcomings, Orlando’s offense is often ranked toward the bottom of the league, and it feels like that when they are playing. Toronto was able to get a fairly sizable lead that was miraculously given up at the end of the game. If Toronto is able to take control of this game like they did in the last one, the same late game heroics likely won’t take place.

With the fearsome frontcourt defensive duo of Jakob Poeltl and Barnes, Orlando found scoring at the rim an arduous task, Toronto is very well equipped to handle the overwhelming size of this Magic team.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet 1

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Orlando Magic

PG: Cole Anthony

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF: Franz Wagner

PF: Paolo Banchero

C: Wendell Carter

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Magic

Jalen Suggs (Knee) – Out

Moritz Wagner (Knee) – Out

Raptors

Ochai Agbaji (Ankle) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Garrett Temple (Personal) – Out

Jamison Battle (Nose) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Orlando Magic -7 (-110) -295 O 211.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors +7 (-110) +240 U 211.5 (-110)

*Odds as of Mar. 4, 12:00 am ET*

