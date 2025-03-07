NBA odds, betting preview (March 7): Jazz vs. Raptors predictions

Several key players will be missing from action when the Raptors host the Jazz on Friday night, making it a difficult game to handicap.

The Toronto Raptors will be looking for a third straight win on Friday when they return to Scotiabank Arena to face the Utah Jazz following a four-game road trip.

Toronto is coming off back-to-back wins against the Magic in Orlando after dropping away games to the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers to begin the trip. Now, the Raptors will play four straight home games against weak opponents before heading out to Utah on March 14.

The Jazz are just 3-7 in their last 10 games and have dropped three in a row heading into this matchup. They last played on Wednesday in Washington and fell to the Wizards, 125-122.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Friday’s meeting between the Jazz and Raptors.

Jazz moneyline odds +185 Raptors moneyline odds -225 Spread odds Raptors -5.5 (-115), Jazz +5.5 (-105) Game total Over 229.5 points (-110), Under 229.5 (-110) Date/Time March 7, 7:30 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Utah Jazz (15-47 SU, 32-29-1 ATS, 37-24-1 o/u)

The Jazz have the third-worst record in the league heading into this matchup and have absolutely nothing to play for the rest of the way.

They have the worst defensive rating (120.3) in the Association, and they also commit the most turnovers (16.6 per game) in the league.

Injuries have been an issue for the Jazz, who have lost a combined 205 total man games to injury this season. Their injury report is quite comprehensive coming into this matchup, but we’ll touch more on that below.

Betting Toronto Raptors (20-42 SU, 35-24-3 ATS, 32-30 o/u)

The Raptors have won back-to-back games, but it wasn’t by design. Head coach Darko Rajakovic did his best to try and lose Tuesday’s contest to the Magic by pulling a few of his starters late in the game, but it backfired when several of the youngsters on the squad stepped up to preserve the win despite the blatantly obvious tank attempt.

This should be extremely concerning for bettors of Raptors sides and totals the rest of the way, especially with 20 games still remaining on the schedule. Toronto has the easiest remaining schedule (.357 SOS) and finds itself just 4.5 games back of the Chicago Bulls for the final Eastern Conference play-in spot, although it’s obvious the front office and coaching staff have no interest in pushing for that spot and would rather tank for a more favourable draft pick this summer.

Expect more of the same on Friday as RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl are both being held out for rest despite the team not playing since Tuesday.

Jazz vs. Raptors injuries

G Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis), F John Collins (back), F Taylor Hendricks (leg), and F Lauri Markkanen (back) are all out for the Jazz. G Keyonte George (illness) and G Jaden Springer (back) are questionable.

F Ochai Agbaji (ankle), F RJ Barrett (rest), G Gradey Dick (knee), F Brandon Ingram (ankle), C Jakob Poeltl (rest), F Jonathan Mogbo (nose), and F Ulrich Chomche (knee) are all out for the Raptors. F Chris Boucher (wisdom tooth extraction) is probable.

Jazz vs. Raptors betting trends

The Jazz are 7-1 SU in the past eight meetings.

The over is 7-3 in the past 10 meetings.

The Jazz are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

Utah is 16-14 ATS on the road this season.

Jazz vs. Raptors player prop trends

Scottie Barnes has only beaten his points line of 21.5 twice in his last 10 games, averaging 19 per game during that span. He’s around -125 to score under 21.5 points on Friday.

Isaiah Collier has at least one steal in three straight games and seven of his last 10. He’s around -220 to beat that mark against the Raptors.

Orlando Robinson has recorded exactly one block in three straight games and should get some significant playing time on Friday with Poeltl resting. He’s around -150 to record a block.

Jazz vs. Raptors best bet