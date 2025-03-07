Raptors 905 comeback attempt falls just short against College Park Skyhawks

After trailing by 21 points heading into the fourth quarter, the Raptors 905’s comeback attempt fell just short, as they lost to the College Park Skyhawks 120-117 Thursday night at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

It marked Mississauga’s seventh straight loss (tied for the longest G League losing streak) and their ninth in their last 10 games. The 905 now sit 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 12-13 record, two games back of a playoff spot with nine contests to go.

With no A.J. Lawson, Jared Rhoden, Frank Kaminsky, or Dylan Disu, The game started fast-paced, with both teams playing with plenty of urgency as they should be. The 905 looked for the new guy, Colin Casleton — who was officially signed to a 10-day contract earlier in the day — early and often, leading the team in points with four through the first six minutes.

Castleton and a masked Jamison Battle getting shots up https://t.co/0FRdacov1b pic.twitter.com/7ZYUFsRZIs — Coty Wiles (@CotyWilesSports) March 6, 2025

It would be matched and more so by Skyhawks guard Jordan Bowden, as he would take over, scoring 11 of College Park’s first 17 points, finishing with 25 overall. Ultimately, the Skyhawks’ 3-point shooting and play of Bowden and Jacob Toppin (10 points in the first quarter and 27 points overall) would be the difference, as the road team would lead by 10 after one.

That lead would decrease early and fast, all thanks to Eugene Omoruyi. The Toronto, Ontario, raised forward would go on a 7-0 run all on his lonesome within the first two minutes, bringing the 905 right back into it. The rest of the quarter would be runs back-and-fourth. College Park would get back out to a 50-43 lead, before a 905 11-3 run, powered by Evan Gilyard II and Tylor Perry would bring the 905 back out front. To close the half, however, it would be all Skyhawks. Sloppy play from the 905 and more tough shotmaking from Bowden and David Singleton would help their team finish on a whopping 20-6 run, to take a 73-60 lead into the break.

The College Park run would not stop, starting the quarter on a 14-6 run, extending the overall streak to 34-12. The Skyhawks’ 3-point shooting continued to be a problem for the 905, with former 905er Kevon Harris, Boston Celtics wing Sam Hauser’s brother, Joey Hauser, and Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin’s brother, Jacob Toppin, all draining threes. The rest of the third frame would be much of the same, with the Skyhawks getting open looks from all over the floor and draining them, going 39-for-66 (59.1 percent) from the field and 16-for-31 (51.6 percent) till this point, as College Park would take a 103-82 lead heading into the fourth.

The first six minutes of the fourth would be positive for the 905, going on a 21-12 run to bring it within 12 points, 115-103. It was largely led by Casleton, who consistently nailed shots in the paint. The 905 clawed, scrapped, and fought, getting it all the way down to a one-point game with nine seconds left to go. A pair of Skyhawks’ free throws would extend it to a three-point game with 1.1 seconds left remaining and 905 ball. In the final moments, Charlie Brown Jr. was able to get a shot off, but it would be just short, ending the game, and making the road to the playoffs a lot harder for the 905.

Despite the loss, it was a very strong first showing from Colin Castleton. The 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man finished with a game-high 27 points, six rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal, all while doing it on an efficient 12-for-18 from the field. The 24-year-old slid right into the injured Kaminsky’s role, showing real comfortability operating as a playmaking post hub. He moved well, was active on the offensive glass, and showed really nice touch in the post, hitting hook shots, floaters, or just taking it to all the way to the rim. Casleton had the ball in his hands quite a bit during his staggering game-high 42:50 of action, while his 7-foot-4 wingspan and overall length were disruptive on defence.

“Overall, I felt good,” said Casleton. “Felt good moving around, played a lot of minutes, just got to hydrate and get ready for tomorrow.”

Casleton and the rest of the 905 will get a chance at revenge just one day later, with the same team, at the same time, at the same place.