NBA odds, betting preview (March 10): Wizards vs. Raptors predictions

Handicapping Monday's clash between the Wizards and Raptors won't be easy with a total of 13 players ruled out.

The Toronto Raptors will play host to the Washington Wizards once again for the second contest of a two-game home set on Monday.

Washington eked out a 118-117 victory over the Raptors as a four-point underdog on Saturday, putting an end to Toronto’s three-game winning streak.

This will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams who have split the season series at a game apiece. They’ll clash again in Washington on March 24.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Monday’s game between the Wizards and Raptors.

Wizards moneyline odds +210 Raptors moneyline odds -260 Spread odds Raptors -6.5 (-110), Wizards +6.5 (-110) Game total Over 232 points (-110), Under 232 (-110) Date/Time March 10, 7:30 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Washington Wizards (13-49 SU, 27-34-1 ATS, 31-30-1 o/u)

The Wizards have the worst record in the NBA at 13-49 and are far out of playoff contention, so the emphasis down the stretch will be getting a look at their young talent.

Rookies Bub Carrington, Alex Sarr, and Kyshawn George are averaging over 25 minutes per game, making Washington the first team since the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021-22 to have three separate rookies logging such heavy minutes. In fact, Washington rookies have played a league-leading 4,625 minutes this season, well ahead of the Raptors’ youngsters in second at 3,358 minutes.

The Wizards are an all-around awful team, ranking 30th in offensive rating (107.6) and 28th in defensive rating (119.5).

Betting Toronto Raptors (21-43 SU, 36-25-3 ATS, 33-31 o/u)

Toronto isn’t being shy about its tanking efforts recently, rolling out a subpar finishing five on Saturday consisting of Jamal Shead, A.J. Lawson, Colin Castleton, Orlando Robinson, and Jared Rhoden. The strategy nearly backfired for a second straight game, though, as Shead appeared to hit a game-winning running layup in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter before a review determined the shot didn’t beat the buzzer.

The Raptors are within 1.5 games of potentially leapfrogging the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference standings, which would drop their draft lottery odds from 10.5 percent to 7.5. They’re also just five games back of the Bulls for the final East play-in spot, which seems like a tall task with just 18 games remaining, if not for the fact that the Raptors have the easiest schedule in the league down the stretch (.372 SOS).

Wizards vs. Raptors injuries

F Saddiq Bey (knee), G Malcolm Brogdon (ankle), F Richaun Holmes (knee), Colby Jones (Achilles), F Khris Middleton (ankle), and G Marcus Smart (finger) are all out for the Wizards.

As for the Raptors, F Ochai Agbaji (ankle), F Ulrich Chomche (knee), G Gradey Dick (knee), F Brandon Ingram (ankle), F Jonathan Mogbo (nose), G Ja’Kobe Walter (hip), and C Jakob Poeltl (rest) are out.

Wizards vs. Raptors betting trends

The Raptors are 7-3 SU and 7-3 ATS in the past 10 meetings.

Toronto is 19-13-2 ATS at home this season.

The Wizards are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games.

Wizards vs. Raptors player prop trends

Somebody forgot to tell Jordan Poole that the Wizards aren’t interested in winning games down the stretch. The guard has dropped point totals of 34, 24, and 26 over his last three games, easily clearing his betting line of 21.5 points in the process. He’s around -125 to beat that mark again on Monday.

Robinson has recorded at least one block in five straight games and is around -120 to make it six in a row. He’s been getting around 24 minutes per game during that stretch.

Scottie Barnes has 10 steals over his last three games, notching at least two in every game. He’s around +110 to extend his streak to four games with over 1.5 steals.

Wizards vs. Raptors best bet

Robinson over 0.5 blocks: -120 (best odds at bet365). How do you bet on a game that nobody wants to win? Well, you stay away from the sides and totals and hone in on some props involving unheralded players that have something to play for. Robinson recorded two blocks against this same Wizards team on Saturday, and with Poeltl resting in this matchup, you can bet he’ll play around 25 minutes again on Monday. This is a good spot to keep backing this trend.

Greg’s Raptors betting record this season: 36-28 (+8.96 units).