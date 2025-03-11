AJ Lawson’s career night versus Washington: can he be more?

The hometown kid dominated tonight. Another G Leaguer got his first NBA start. Does either player have untapped potential?

AJ Lawson’s previous career high was just 17 points, set in 2021 as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

He just poured in 32 points, added 12 rebounds and propelled his hometown Raptors to a win over the Washington Wizards. Lawson has had a few big moments for the main club this season, including a couple of big shots versus the Orlando Magic, but tonight was one for the ages.

Lawson knocked down 7 of his 14 three-point attempts, catching fire and going scorched earth in the second half for the Raptors.

Toronto was depleted in this game with no Jakob Poeltl, Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, Ja’Kobe Walter, Ochai Agbaji, Chris Boucher, or Jonathan Mogbo. Still, it provided tons of opportunity for the G Leaguers on the roster.

Lawson took advantage but two-way forward Jared Rhoden got his first NBA start and dropped 11 points. 10-day big man Collin Castleton added seven points, nine rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes. The Raptors had six players score in double digits including RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Orlando Robinson and Immanuel Quickley, along with Rhoden and Lawson.

Now the question will be, how much more can those two develop to finish the season?

With the Brooklyn Nets beating the Lakers tonight and the Sixers losing to the Atlanta Hawks, the Raptors are just half a game ahead of the two for the fifth best lottery odds. Toronto plays Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Wizards forward Bilal Coulibaly fell awkwardly after a dunk and left after playing just eight minutes in the game. He did not return. The Wizards were led by Alex Sarr who added in 16 points and 11 rebounds.

For a more in-depth breakdown of tonight’s game, check out Esfandiar Baraheni’s recap on the Raptors Republic YouTube page or subscribe to the channel for more videos like it.

Enjoy!