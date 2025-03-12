Gameday: Sixers @ Raptors, March 12

The Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers, or what’s left of them rather, are slated to face off in Scotiabank Arena tonight as both teams are crawling out of this season. Philly has been plagued with injury troubles all season, most notably to their former MVP center Joel Embiid. Free agency signing Paul George has been hurt a good amount this season as well, but even when he has played there have not been many good performances from him. Toronto is in a similar position to Philadelphia, as their season has seen injuries occur to every starter.

Whether or not either franchise outright says it, when you look up and down the injury report and take a peek at the starting lineups of both squads one thing is clear, they’re tanking. Even without most of the stars being available there is still basketball to be played, and for the young players on both teams these reps are extremely valuable, so this will still be a hard-fought game by both squads, despite what the front offices may want.

Raptors Outlook: 22-43 | 12th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 110.1(26th) | Def rating: 115.0 (22rd) | Net rating: -4.9 (24th)

Raptors Previous Results

Vs Washington W 119-104

vs Washington L 118-117

vs Utah W 118-109

@ Orlando W 114-113

@ Orlando W 104-102

Raptors rookie AJ Lawson has made headlines recently for his stellar performance against the Washington Wizards where he recorded a career-high 32 points which included 7 makes from behind the arc. Lawson has been with the 905 for most of the season, but with some playing time opening up on the main roster lately, he has had the opportunity to show his skills, and he did that in bunches against Washington.

The rest of the young guys such as Jamal Shead and Colin Castleton will have ample opportunity to put a good performance on tape, and they will likely need multiple players to step up in the absence of the majority of the starters in order to win this game.

Sixers Outlook: 22-42 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 111.3 (23rd) | Def rating: 116.3 (26th) | Net rating: -5.0 (25th)

Wizards Previous Results

@ Atlanta L 132-123

vs Utah W 126-122

@ Boston L 123-105

@ Minnesota L 126-112

vs Portland L 119-102

Philadelphia likely fancied themselves as contenders this season, but safe to say that has been far from a reality. Now the team they are left with is a shell of the one they hoped would be playing in June, but Philly fans do still have something to be excited about. In the wake of all the injuries, New Sixer Quentin Grimes has risen out of the Philadelphia dumpster fire ashes and emerged as a seemingly promising scorer. As a Sixer this season, Grimes has averaged 18.6 points per game shooting 50 percent from the field and 38 percent from three on 6 threes per game. In his short sixers stint Grimes has already recorded 4 30+ point games which include a 44 point game against Golden State. He has notched more 30 point games in a Sixers uniform than Paul George as well.

All this to say, he is the one the defensive game plan has to be focused on tonight, as without his scoring, Philly likely has no where else to turn.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet 1

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Philadelphia 76ers

PG: Jared Butler

SG: Quentin Grimes

SF: Ricky Council IV

PF: Justin Edwards

C: Guerschon Yabusele

Toronto Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead

SG: A.J. Lawson

SF: Chris Boucher

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Orlando Robinson

Injury Report

Sixers

Tyrese Maxey (Back) – Out

Paul George (Groin) – Out

Joel Embiid (Knee) – Out

Jared McCain (Knee) – Out

Kyle Lowry (Hip) – Out

Kelly Oubre Jr. (Ankle) – Questionable

Raptors

Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out

Immanuel Quickley (Rest) – Out

Ochai Agbaji (Ankle) – Out

RJ Barrett (Personal) – Out

Scottie Barnes (Hand) – Questionable

Jamison Battle (Nose) – Questionable

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out

Jonathan Mogbo (Nose) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Philadelphia 76ers +4 (-108) +145 O 213.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors -4 (-112) -173 U 213.5 (-110)

*Odds as of Mar. 12, 12:00 am ET*

