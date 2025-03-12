Quick Reaction: 76ers 105, Raptors 118

A+ J. Rhoden 43 MIN, 25 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST, 4 STL, 9-19 FG, 4-10 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 14 +/- Good energy at the very start of the game on the offensive glass. Came away with six rebounds at the end of the first quarter. All around great game and he surprisingly flashed some solid playmaking tonight. This game should do enough to secure Rhoden a spot on next year’s roster after a solid stretch of basketball.

B C. Castleton 40 MIN, 7 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-1 FT, 3 BLK, 2 TO, 14 +/- First career start for Castleton. Good rim protection in the second half and his glasswork was pretty consistent all night long. Anyone notice how Castleton lines up on offensive free throws? Maybe this was his first time trying it as I only noticed it tonight. Anyways, he faces the rim with a wide receiver-like stance and avoids the standard way of where players are facing the sideline.

A- J. Poeltl 17 MIN, 9 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 4-6 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-1 FT, 2 BLK, 4 TO, 8 +/- Quick return after a one game “injury.” Yak had a rough start to the game with a turnover and blocked shot. He started trending up midway through the opening quarter and played stellar defence but got limited run due to “tank management.”

D+ J. Battle 38 MIN, 11 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4-15 FG, 3-12 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 0 +/- First career start just like Castleton. Battle had the green light all night long as he was letting the three fly, but unfortunately tonight was not his night and it was a wasted opportunity. Luckily for the rookie shooter, he’s already cashed in a multi-year extension.

B J. Shead 12 MIN, 5 PTS, 0 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 2-6 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 17 +/- Shead started the night with risky passes at the very start of the game. Somehow he only had one turnover but outside of that he was having a solid showing and then he was benched to start the second half.

A- A. Lawson 36 MIN, 28 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 10-20 FG, 4-9 3FG, 4-6 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 1 +/- Lawson had a slow start. He picked it up in the second quarter and never looked back. When Shead was benched in the second half (tank management), A.J. served as the point guard to start the third quarter. This is now back to back humongous offensive showings for the hometown hero.

A+ O. Robinson 32 MIN, 25 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 9-19 FG, 2-3 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 2 +/- Good start after missing a bunny as he responded with a quick five points to make up for it. Aggressive all night long as there were shots available tonight due to BBQ being ruled out. Offensive rebounding came alive in the second half and he had a nice showcase of his three ball tonight. Also congratulations to Robinson on his new career high for points.

A+ G. Temple 22 MIN, 8 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 3-7 FG, 2-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 9 +/- Second straight game of minutes after bench warming all season long. He hit a beautiful baseline fader for his first two points. He took a big part of the ball handling duties out there due to Toronto not having a true backup point guard. Not as many minutes and impact in the second half, but he proved his point in the first half.