‘Identity’ costs Raptors 905 in 10th consecutive loss

Shedding an identity can sometimes be just as difficult as building one.

Just ask the Raptors 905 (12-16), who on Saturday lost 128-126 to the East’s last-place Windy City Bulls (10-19) for a G League-worst 10th consecutive loss. Facing defeat in an all-too familiar fashion for the junior dinos throughout their skid.

In a game ultimately decided during the final moments, the 905 trailed by as many as 18 points while spending a majority of the afternoon playing catchup. Their struggles stemmed from yet another lackadaisical start that included a 9-0 opening run for the Bulls en route to 20 points through the first four minutes. Meanwhile, the 905 started 0-5 from the field before a Jared Rhoden layup at the 9:09 mark broke the seal.

To head coach Drew Jones’s credit, however, he did what he could to intervene and address the repeated issue swiftly. Aside from reiterating his “play a full 48 minutes” mantra heading into the day, the bench boss called a timeout less than a minute into the contest after a miscommunication on the game’s opening possession led to a Windy City triple, followed by a couple empty 905 possessions and an unimpeded paint touch for Canadian Emanuel Miller, had his team down 5-0 almost instantly.

Jones’ message in the huddle was loud and clear, mostly because he yelled it.

“I told our guys in that first timeout, there’s no feeling the game out,” the 905 head coach explained post-game. “I think that’s a big part of why we’re here, our guys have to learn how to respond to that initial punch … that’s part of our identity right now. That’s who we are.

“You talk about identity on the positive end, but our identity on the other side is we’ve got to start the game how we finish games.”

During the team’s losing streak, they’ve stuck around multiple close, often winnable games. The 905’s average margin of defeat in their last 10 games was 6.9 points, with six of those 10 losses coming by fewer than points each.

“The reason why we lose … it’s the mental approach of the game,” said Kennedy Chandler after he put up a team-high 29 points on 10-of-13 shooting off the bench. “We’ve had games like this for the past four or five games. We can’t always just get down 20 and try to come back.

“You can tell we want it, but it’s just the small things that are the reason why we’re losing … but, overall, I liked the way we fought back, played together, played hard and just put our all into the fourth quarter.”

And while he chose to take little credit for that rallying effort, Chandler was instrumental in the 905’s ability to chip away on Saturday. After a strong start from starting point guard Evan Gilyard — A triple, steal and another three against his former team that cut the lead down to single digits after an 18-4 deficit — was quickly stymied by two early fouls in the first, Chandler stepped in and immediately made an impact. He went on an individual 6-0 run towards the end of the frame, slashing through the paint for a couple of tough finishes at the basket to bring the score to 35-27 after the first.

From there, it was Eugene Omoruyi who got to work. Fitting that on “905 x Canada Basketball” day in Mississauga, the Canadian balled out for the junior dinos. The big man scored eight of his 19 points in the second quarter as he kept finding ways to the cup. And to his credit, Omoruyi did a lot more than just score the ball as he also dished out 13 assists and grabbed four steals, both career highs.

He helped cut the 905’s six-point deficit at the break down to just one possession in the third as he fed a back-cutting Rhoden with a slick bounce pass. And speaking of the newly-minted two-way, he too balled out as he finished with 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting to go with four rebounds and a steal before leaving mid-way through the third due to an ankle sprain and not returning.

If you’re wondering what Rhoden was doing in Mississauga after he’d been balling out with the NBA Raptors — putting up a career-high 25 points and 12 rebounds in Toronto’s win over Philadelphia on Wednesday — no, he wasn’t being punished for playing too well on the not-so-subtly, albeit failing at, tanking squad. Rhoden was given a pro-rated 12 games in which he was allowed to be active in the NBA when he took over his two-way slot, and after having used up five of those already, the Raptors are likely trying to spread out the remaining seven throughout their final 15 contests.

When Rhoden left the ball game for good, the 905 were down by five and were able to keep it to a manageable 95-86 gap heading into the final frame. Things quickly began to unravel, however, as an 8-0 run by the Bulls to start the fourth led to the 905 facing an 18-point deficit with just over seven minutes remaining.

The tide didn’t turn back in the team’s favour until another player stepped up. This time, it was Tyreke Key’s turn. While he finished with a modest 11 points on 3-9 shooting, the swingman made multiple hustle plays down the stretch as he filled in admirably for Rhoden. All but two of his points came in the final frame, and he even nabbed two steals in the fourth while imposing himself defensively.

“I trust him wholeheartedly, and that’s why he’s on the floor,” Jones said when asked about Key’s effort down the stretch. “Very physical and engaged defender … We know he can make a shot, but what he does defensively is special.”

Key moment

The 905’s rally reached its peak once Chandler really took over. He played a near-perfect second half, going 7-of-8 from the field for 19 points — 13 of which came in the fourth.

I have to unfortunately emphasize the near in near-perfect, however. Chandler undoubtedly made the biggest shot of the day when he nailed a triple to tie the game at 123-123 with 37 seconds to go. But as much as the game giveth, it can also taketh away.

KENNEDY IS LIKE THAT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1TBWAotGB1 — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) March 15, 2025

Following a Javon Freeman-Liberty putback — kudos to the former 905er and Raptor, by the way, he balled out with triple-double of 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists — the 905 were given an opportunity to tie or take the lead with 14 seconds remaining. Chandler stepped up to inbound and rather uncharacteristically got picked off as he tried to pass the ball into play. It was a sour end to an otherwise stellar performance from the backup guard.

Jahmir Young, who finished with a game-high 32 points on 14-of-19 shooting, made the most of the freebie as he broke away for a layup that gave the Bulls enough of a cushion to walk away with victory that snapped a four-game skid of their own.

Game notes

Seeing as it was Canada Basketball Day at the arena, it’s worth noting a handful of strong Canadian performances. Aside from Omoruyi, the 905 got 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals from Montreal’s Quincey Guerrier. Meanwhile, Miller had an impressive day for the Bulls as the Toronto native finished with 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting to go with give rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Also of note, centre Frank Kaminsky is officially out for the remainder of the season following a knee procedure, the team announced. He had subtly been removed from the roster and missed a handful of games in recent weeks but a status update had not been provided until Saturday. On a more positive note, however, Kaminsky and wife Ashley are expecting! The big man played 23 games with the 905 this season, averaging 13 points, six rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 35 per cent from beyond the arc. And while it’s unfortunate he won’t be able to close out the campaign, it’s safe to say he’ll have plenty to keep him busy.

Up next

There will be no rest for the wicked as the Bulls and 905 run it back on Monday at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga. It’ll be the junior dinos’ final home game before a short two-game road trip.

“We’ll be better,” Chandler said on expectations heading into the rematch. “Everybody’s mad right now that we lost, but overall, we’re in good spirits.”