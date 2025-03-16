Colin Castleton Signs second 10-day contract

The Toronto Raptors have signed Colin Castleton to a second 10-day contract, giving the second-year player another chance to earn a full time roster spot. Castleton has averaged 7 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per game in 5 games for the Toronto Raptors this season, including 2 starts for the franchise. Castleton has spent most of his time in the G-League this season where he has averaged 18.1 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game on 59 percent from the field in 18 games for the Raptors 905.

Castleton will likely remain a fixture in Toronto’s rotation for the rest of the season as the team faces injury issues, and needs bodies to get through the rest of the season. At 6’11, Castleton’s rebounding and size is very useful for Toronto. Castleton will have ample opportunity to earn himself more playing time, and a spot on the main roster as the end of this season progresses.