Gameday: Spurs @ Raptors, March 23

The Toronto Raptors roll back into Canada following a four-game road trip, welcoming in the San Antonio Spurs. After going 1-3 on their west coast trip, the Dinos return home for one game and one game only, before heading out for another pair.

Raptors Outlook: 24-46 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.8 (26th) | Def rating: 114.7 (18th) | Net rating: -4.9 (24th)

Raptors Previous Results

@ Golden State L 117-114

@ Phoenix L 129-89

@ Portland L 105-102

@ Utah W 126-118

vs Philadelphia W 118-105

Toronto comes into tonight looking to snap a three-game losing streak. They’ll be without the services of Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl, however, as both will rest on the first half of a back-to-back. The Austrian big man in particular has been super valuable to the teams’ winning, as Toronto has gone 3-12 without their starting centre this season and 7-40 without him over the past two years.

Someone who’s been cooking with gas, regardless of who’s in the starting lineup, has been Scottie Barnes. The 23-year-old was phenomenal in the Raptors’ close 117-114 loss to the streaking Golden State Warriors, finishing with a game-high 29 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and one block. The former all-star was efficient as well, going 11-for-16 from the field and draining one of his two shots form downtown. Not to mention keeping up the All-NBA level defence, holding Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler in check when guarding them.

Spurs Outlook: 30-39 | 13th in Western Conference | Off rating: 114.0 (14th) | Def rating: 116.2 (25th) | Net rating: -2.2 (21st)

Spurs Previous Results

vs Philadelphia W 128-120

vs New York W 120-105

@ Los Angeles (Lakers) L 125-109

vs New Orleans W 119-115

vs Charlotte L 124-134

San Antonio begins a three-game road trip, making stops in Detroit and Cleveland along the way. The Spurs have been playing well lately, no matter who’s on the floor, winning three of their last four games. Since Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the year with deep vein thrombosis, San Antonio is 6-10 and is playing some of their best ball since his injury lately. The last five games, however, have come without trade deadline acquisition De’Aaron Fox, who will now also miss the year after undergoing surgery on his left pinkie finger.

In their absences, players you would expect to step up, like Stephon Castle, have. The rookie is averaging 17.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals since Wemby went down a month ago. Players who you wouldn’t expect to step up have done so as well, like Sandro Mamukelashvili. The 25-year-old had a game-high 34 points against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, adding in nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal, going 7-for-7 from 3-point territory as well.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: TSN 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

San Antonio Spurs

PG: Chris Paul

SG: Stephon Castle

SF: Devin Vassell

PF: Harrison Barnes

C: Jeremy Sochan

Toronto Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead

SG: Ochai Agbaji

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Orlando Robinson

Injury Report

Spurs

Victor Wembanyama (Blood Clot) – Out

De’Aaron Fox (Finger) – Out

Riley Minix (Shoulder) – Out

Charles Bassey (Knee) – Out

Raptors

Immanuel Quickley (Rest) – Out

Jakob Poeltl (Rest) – Out

Jared Rhoden (Ankle/905) – Out

Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total San Antonio Spurs -1 (-110) -118 O 234 (-110) Toronto Raptors +1 (-110) -102 U 234 (-110)

*Odds as of Mar. 23, 12:00 am ET*

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!

Presented by Betway