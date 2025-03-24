Gameday: Raptors @ Wizards, March 24

On the second night of a back-to-back the Toronto Raptors are headed to Washington to face off against the Wizards. This time of the season is highlighted by the tanking that teams are doing in order to secure better draft odds. Toronto’s attempts at tanking have been well documented in recent weeks, but against the ailing Washington Wizards, manufacturing a loss will be very difficult. With many of the starters being active for tonight’s game, the outcome should be a foregone conclusion. Washington got an influx of veteran help at this year’s deadline, but it is not likely they will be able to lift the Wizards to many wins moving forward, including tonight.
Raptors Outlook: 24-47 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.8 (26th) | Def rating: 114.8 (18th) | Net rating: -5.3 (24th)
Raptors Previous Results
Vs San Antonio L 123-89
@ Golden State L 117-114
@ Phoenix L 129-89
@ Portland L 105-102
@ Utah W 126-118
Coming off a shellacking last night at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto is looking to bounce back and snap their 4-game losing streak. With more talent being injected into the lineup, while facing one of the NBA’s worst teams this season, the path to victory should be much clearer than in recent games. Toronto’s defense should be able to contain this Wizards offense, as they are last in the league in offensive rating, and do not feature many great shot creators. Jordan Poole will likely get the majority of the shots, and while he is capable of dropping 30 in any given game, navigating against Toronto will make it tough for him to do so. Washington plays a bevy of young players, as is the case with a rebuild, and while some show promise, such as Alex Sarr, it likely won’t be enough against Toronto, unless the Raptors pull their quiet quitting moves in this game.
Spurs Outlook: 15-55 | 15th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 106.0 (30th) | Def rating: 117.7 (28th) | Net rating: -11.7 (30th)
Spurs Previous Results
vs New York L 122-103
vs Orlando L 120-105
@ Portland L 112-97
vs Denver W 126-123
Washington comes into this game on a four-game losing streak of their own, and with basically nothing to play for as the season begins to wrap up, they get to develop their young players in a pressureless environment. Poole has had something of a resurgent season this year averaging 20.5 points per game on 58 percent true shooting, a 6 percent increase from his first season as a Wizard. Poole, a former champion with the Golden State Warriors, will have to be focused on tonight, as his offense would be the catalyst in a potential Wizards win.
Sarr has had some impressive moments this season, showing off his versatile defense prowess, his rim protection, and burgeoning scoring talent as well. Sarr is someone who’s defense is going to be very impactful, but the offense is what Wizards fans are waiting to see flourish fully. Toronto should have no trouble with Washington tonight, especially since Jakob Poeltl will be back in the lineup, but it is a wait and see when it pertains to what tactics Toronto could potentially employ to purposefully give away the game.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET
Television: TSN
Radio: TSN 1050
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Washington Wizards
PG: Jordan Poole
SG: Khris Middleton
SF: Justin Champagnie
PF: Kyshawn George
C: Alex Sarr
Toronto Raptors
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: Ochai Agbaji
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Jakob Poeltl
Injury Report
Wizards
Bilal Coulibaly (Hamstring) – Out
Corey Kispert (Thumb) – Out
Malcolm Brogdon (Ankle) – Out
Raptors
Chris Boucher (Illness) – Questionable
Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out
Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out
Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out
Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out
Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Washington Wizards
|-1.5 (-110)
|-122
|O 228 (-110)
|Toronto Raptors
|+1.5 (-110)
|+102
|U 228 (-110)
*Odds as of Mar. 24, 12:00 am ET*
All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!