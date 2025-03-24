Gameday: Raptors @ Wizards, March 24

On the second night of a back-to-back the Toronto Raptors are headed to Washington to face off against the Wizards. This time of the season is highlighted by the tanking that teams are doing in order to secure better draft odds. Toronto’s attempts at tanking have been well documented in recent weeks, but against the ailing Washington Wizards, manufacturing a loss will be very difficult. With many of the starters being active for tonight’s game, the outcome should be a foregone conclusion. Washington got an influx of veteran help at this year’s deadline, but it is not likely they will be able to lift the Wizards to many wins moving forward, including tonight.

Raptors Outlook: 24-47 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.8 (26th) | Def rating: 114.8 (18th) | Net rating: -5.3 (24th)

Raptors Previous Results

Vs San Antonio L 123-89

@ Golden State L 117-114

@ Phoenix L 129-89

@ Portland L 105-102

@ Utah W 126-118

Coming off a shellacking last night at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto is looking to bounce back and snap their 4-game losing streak. With more talent being injected into the lineup, while facing one of the NBA’s worst teams this season, the path to victory should be much clearer than in recent games. Toronto’s defense should be able to contain this Wizards offense, as they are last in the league in offensive rating, and do not feature many great shot creators. Jordan Poole will likely get the majority of the shots, and while he is capable of dropping 30 in any given game, navigating against Toronto will make it tough for him to do so. Washington plays a bevy of young players, as is the case with a rebuild, and while some show promise, such as Alex Sarr, it likely won’t be enough against Toronto, unless the Raptors pull their quiet quitting moves in this game.

Spurs Outlook: 15-55 | 15th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 106.0 (30th) | Def rating: 117.7 (28th) | Net rating: -11.7 (30th)

Spurs Previous Results

vs New York L 122-103

vs Orlando L 120-105

@ Portland L 112-97

vs Denver W 126-123

Washington comes into this game on a four-game losing streak of their own, and with basically nothing to play for as the season begins to wrap up, they get to develop their young players in a pressureless environment. Poole has had something of a resurgent season this year averaging 20.5 points per game on 58 percent true shooting, a 6 percent increase from his first season as a Wizard. Poole, a former champion with the Golden State Warriors, will have to be focused on tonight, as his offense would be the catalyst in a potential Wizards win.

Sarr has had some impressive moments this season, showing off his versatile defense prowess, his rim protection, and burgeoning scoring talent as well. Sarr is someone who’s defense is going to be very impactful, but the offense is what Wizards fans are waiting to see flourish fully. Toronto should have no trouble with Washington tonight, especially since Jakob Poeltl will be back in the lineup, but it is a wait and see when it pertains to what tactics Toronto could potentially employ to purposefully give away the game.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: TSN 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Washington Wizards

PG: Jordan Poole

SG: Khris Middleton

SF: Justin Champagnie

PF: Kyshawn George

C: Alex Sarr

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ochai Agbaji

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly (Hamstring) – Out

Corey Kispert (Thumb) – Out

Malcolm Brogdon (Ankle) – Out

Raptors

Chris Boucher (Illness) – Questionable

Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Washington Wizards -1.5 (-110) -122 O 228 (-110) Toronto Raptors +1.5 (-110) +102 U 228 (-110)

*Odds as of Mar. 24, 12:00 am ET*

