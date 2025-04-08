Raptors star Brandon Ingram still not practicing

Raptors star trade deadline acquisition Brandon Ingram still remains out of practice with the end of the season looming. Toronto had their final home practice of the season earlier this morning and Ingram was still held out per Josh Lewenberg. With there only being three games left in the season, the hope that Ingram will suit up for Toronto is becoming slimmer and slimmer. Toronto will likely officially shut him down for the season soon.

Ingram inked a 3-year $120 million contract with Toronto back in February. This signifies a substantial level of belief in the value that Ingram can bring to Toronto in the next few seasons. In 18 games this season, Ingram posted averages of 22.2 points per game, 5.2 assists per game and 5.6 rebounds per game. Ingram’s skillset will be of immense value to Toronto as they try to return to the playoffs next season with a healthier roster hopefully.

Ingram has been sidelined with an ankle sprain since December, as he has reportedly not been recovering from his ankle sprain well. In light of Toronto’s recent strategy of sitting certain starters every other game, one can ascertain that Toronto may not want Ingram to play as they try to get a better position in the lottery. Toronto seems to be positioning themselves to have next season be much more successful than their previous two seasons, with their new acquisitions being at the forefront. Ingram will likely rehab over the summer and be ready for the start of next season.