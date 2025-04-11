Gameday: Raptors @ Mavericks, April 11

The Toronto Raptors are in Texas for their final two games of the season, the first coming on Friday against the miserable Dallas Mavericks.
After both the Raptors and San Antonio Spurs won on Wednesday, Toronto’s fate as the 24th placed team was secured. They are now locked in to the seventh-best lottery odds, meaning they have a 7.5 percent chance at capturing the Flagg, a 31.9 percent chance at a top-four pick, and a 34.1 percent chance of picking eighth (highest odds of any single pick).
So what do the Raptors have to play for in these final two games of the season one might ask?
Nothing other than bragging rights. They certainly don’t have any incentive to lose anymore. It’s fitting that they’re in Texas for their final couple lawless showdowns, once a frontier territory known for its limitless possibilities and mindless mayhem.
These last couple games might seem meaningless, but there is always some magic in endings.
Raptors Outlook: 30-50 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.7 (26th) | Def rating: 113.5 (14th) | Net rating: -3.8 (24th)
Raptors’ Previous Results
vs Charlotte W 126-96
@ Brooklyn W 120-109
vs Detroit L 117-105
vs Portland L 112-103
@ Chicago L W 137-118
The Raptors injury report hasn’t looked this bad all season, even early on when they were missing stars left and right and adopted the moniker “Hospital Raps”. With five players out due to injury, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley resting, and Jared Rhoden potentially out as well with a right shoulder sprain he appeared to sustain during the third quarter against the Hornets on Wednesday, Toronto could potentially be down to eight players.
That includes Chris Boucher, who hasn’t touched the court since Feb. 26. Darko Rajaković was quoted saying “it would be unfair” to Boucher to play him after not getting into a game for over a month. It was unfortunate that the Montreal-raised forward, longest tenured Raptor, and last (sort of) vestige of the championship roster didn’t get a proper farewell in what potentially could have been his final game at Scotiabank Arena. He has been truly singular both in his style of play and career-arc, and will be beloved by Raptors fans forever. That being said he’s always found a way to stick around, so who knows.
With so many players out the Raptors’ depth will certainly be thrust into roles beyond their capabilities, something they’ll have to avoid next season if they are going to be successful.
Mavericks Outlook: 38-42 | 10th in Western Conference | Off rating: 113.8 (17th) | Def rating: 115.0 (18th) | Net rating: -1.2 (18th)
Mavericks’ Previous Results
vs Lakers L 112-97
@ Clippers L 135-104
@ Clippers L 114-91
vs Atlanta W 120-118
vs Brooklyn L 113-109
Something the Raptors and Mavericks have in common: they both made “win now” trades at the deadline.
Jokes aside, if you want to feel better about Toronto’s recent downtrodden seasons, all it takes is a quick look into the sad state of affairs in Dallas. From the trade itself to the bashing of Luka Doncic by the organization to the onslaught of crushing injuries its been a truly wretched season for the Mavericks. Doncic’s return to Dallas on Wednesday was a tough watch. They’re locked in to either ninth or tenth now, and certainly deserve at minimum a lottery pick for their suffering.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 8:30 p.m. ET
Television: TSN
Radio: TSN 1050
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Dallas Mavericks
PG: Max Christie
SG: Naji Marshall
SF: PJ Washington
PF: Anthony Davis
C: Dereck Lively II
Toronto Raptors
PG: Jamal Shead
SG: Jamison Battle
SF: Ochai Agbaji
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Jonathan Mogbo
Injury Report
Mavericks
Anthony Davis (Groin) – Probable
Klay Thompson (Foot) – Questionable
Spencer Dinwiddie (Knee) – Questionable
Jaden Hardy (Ankle) – Questionable
Dante Exum (Hand) – Questionable
Olivier Maxence-Prosper (Wrist) – Out
Kyrie Irving (Knee) – Out
Raptors
Jared Rhoden (Shoulder) – Questionable
RJ Barrett (Rest) – Out
Immanuel Quickley (Rest) – Out
Jakob Poeltl (Hand) – Out
Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out
Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out
Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out
Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out
Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Dallas Mavericks
|-11.5 (-105)
|-600
|O 224.5 (-115)
|Toronto Raptors
|+11.5 (-115)
|+425
|U 224.5 (-105)
*Odds as of Apr. 11, 12:00 am ET*
