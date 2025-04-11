Gameday: Raptors @ Mavericks, April 11

The Raptors are in the Lone Star state for the penultimate game of the season.

The Toronto Raptors are in Texas for their final two games of the season, the first coming on Friday against the miserable Dallas Mavericks.

After both the Raptors and San Antonio Spurs won on Wednesday, Toronto’s fate as the 24th placed team was secured. They are now locked in to the seventh-best lottery odds, meaning they have a 7.5 percent chance at capturing the Flagg, a 31.9 percent chance at a top-four pick, and a 34.1 percent chance of picking eighth (highest odds of any single pick).

1 – 7.5%

2- 7.8%

3 – 8.1%

4 – 8.5%

(31.9% chance at top 4)

7 – 19.7%

8 – 34.1% (best odds)

9 – 12.9%

10 – 1.3%

11 – >0.0% — Ian Finlayson (@ianfinlayson_) April 10, 2025

So what do the Raptors have to play for in these final two games of the season one might ask?

Nothing other than bragging rights. They certainly don’t have any incentive to lose anymore. It’s fitting that they’re in Texas for their final couple lawless showdowns, once a frontier territory known for its limitless possibilities and mindless mayhem.

These last couple games might seem meaningless, but there is always some magic in endings.



Raptors Outlook: 30-50 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.7 (26th) | Def rating: 113.5 (14th) | Net rating: -3.8 (24th)

Raptors’ Previous Results

vs Charlotte W 126-96

@ Brooklyn W 120-109

vs Detroit L 117-105

vs Portland L 112-103

@ Chicago L W 137-118

The Raptors injury report hasn’t looked this bad all season, even early on when they were missing stars left and right and adopted the moniker “Hospital Raps”. With five players out due to injury, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley resting, and Jared Rhoden potentially out as well with a right shoulder sprain he appeared to sustain during the third quarter against the Hornets on Wednesday, Toronto could potentially be down to eight players.

Darko just said Boucher will not be seeing minutes tonight. Not ‘fair’ to him after him sitting for the last 4 weeks — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) April 9, 2025

That includes Chris Boucher, who hasn’t touched the court since Feb. 26. Darko Rajaković was quoted saying “it would be unfair” to Boucher to play him after not getting into a game for over a month. It was unfortunate that the Montreal-raised forward, longest tenured Raptor, and last (sort of) vestige of the championship roster didn’t get a proper farewell in what potentially could have been his final game at Scotiabank Arena. He has been truly singular both in his style of play and career-arc, and will be beloved by Raptors fans forever. That being said he’s always found a way to stick around, so who knows.

With so many players out the Raptors’ depth will certainly be thrust into roles beyond their capabilities, something they’ll have to avoid next season if they are going to be successful.

Mavericks Outlook: 38-42 | 10th in Western Conference | Off rating: 113.8 (17th) | Def rating: 115.0 (18th) | Net rating: -1.2 (18th)

Mavericks’ Previous Results

vs Lakers L 112-97

@ Clippers L 135-104

@ Clippers L 114-91

vs Atlanta W 120-118

vs Brooklyn L 113-109

Something the Raptors and Mavericks have in common: they both made “win now” trades at the deadline.

Jokes aside, if you want to feel better about Toronto’s recent downtrodden seasons, all it takes is a quick look into the sad state of affairs in Dallas. From the trade itself to the bashing of Luka Doncic by the organization to the onslaught of crushing injuries its been a truly wretched season for the Mavericks. Doncic’s return to Dallas on Wednesday was a tough watch. They’re locked in to either ninth or tenth now, and certainly deserve at minimum a lottery pick for their suffering.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: TSN 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Dallas Mavericks

PG: Max Christie

SG: Naji Marshall

SF: PJ Washington

PF: Anthony Davis

C: Dereck Lively II

Toronto Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead

SG: Jamison Battle

SF: Ochai Agbaji

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jonathan Mogbo

Injury Report

Mavericks

Anthony Davis (Groin) – Probable

Klay Thompson (Foot) – Questionable

Spencer Dinwiddie (Knee) – Questionable

Jaden Hardy (Ankle) – Questionable

Dante Exum (Hand) – Questionable

Olivier Maxence-Prosper (Wrist) – Out

Kyrie Irving (Knee) – Out

Raptors

Jared Rhoden (Shoulder) – Questionable

RJ Barrett (Rest) – Out

Immanuel Quickley (Rest) – Out

Jakob Poeltl (Hand) – Out

Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Dallas Mavericks -11.5 (-105) -600 O 224.5 (-115) Toronto Raptors +11.5 (-115) +425 U 224.5 (-105)

*Odds as of Apr. 11, 12:00 am ET*

