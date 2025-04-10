Toronto Raptors waive Orlando Robinson and Cole Swider, possibilities for open roster spots

The Toronto Raptors have waived centre Orlando Robinson and wing Cole Swider.

The 24-year-old Robinson had his two-way deal converted just over a month ago after completing two 10-day contracts beforehand. Across 35 games with the Raptors this season, the 6-foot-10, 235-pound big man averaged 8.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from distance on low volume.

Swider, who was recently signed to a deal for the rest of the season, was also waived. The 25-year-old averaged 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 37.9 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three in eight games with Toronto. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound sharpshooter recently put together his best game as a Raptor, going for 12 points, eight rebounds, and 4-for-6 from beyond the arc in Toronto’s 120-109 win against the Brooklyn Nets.

The end-of-roster shenanigans might not be done there, however. The Raptors will have flexibility under the tax to sign someone for multiple years, as Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy explains.

As it stands, the Raptors have two roster spots open for one or both of Robinson/Swider to be brought back on different deals, or A.J. Lawson to be converted to a standard deal (which would subsequently open a two-way spot).

Per Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, Colin Calseton is another potential option after playing 10 games for Toronto across two different 10-day deals. The 24-year-old averaged 6.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 stocks during his time in Toronto.

There is also potential for someone, or multiple players off the radar to be signed who the Raptors have not yet gotten a look at.