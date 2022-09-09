Shai’s MVP Future + Scottie Chasing Stardom

Samson Folk talks to Yosef of Thunder Film Room about the Raptors and the Thunder.

1:38 – Shai the future MVP

10:05 – Yosef’s thoughts on the Raptors

12:35 – What does Scottie look like in the future?

14:34 – The Shai-Giddey dynamic

20:26 – Yosef, in defense of the Thunder’s team-building

28:23 – Who is disaffected on the Thunder by the stockpile of talent?

33:45 – The Thunder playstyle and culture

43:18 – Parting shots (Watch the Thunder)

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Outside Looking In episodes are available separately as well.