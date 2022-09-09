Shai’s MVP Future + Scottie Chasing Stardom

Samson Folk talks to Yosef of Thunder Film Room about the Raptors and the Thunder.
1:38 – Shai the future MVP
10:05 – Yosef’s thoughts on the Raptors
12:35 – What does Scottie look like in the future?
14:34 – The Shai-Giddey dynamic
20:26 – Yosef, in defense of the Thunder’s team-building
28:23 – Who is disaffected on the Thunder by the stockpile of talent?
33:45 – The Thunder playstyle and culture
43:18 – Parting shots (Watch the Thunder)
