Samson Folk discusses the Nets & the Raptors with Matt Brooks.

1:11 – What the hell is going on in Brooklyn?

4:45 – Are the Nets contenders?

7:05 – Who did Matt want for KD from the Raptors?

9:40 – Matt’s thoughts on the Raptors

13:41 – Celebrating Scottie Barnes

16:03 – The Ben Simmons of it all

22:16 – What can the Raptors and Nets steal from each other?

