The Raptors & Kings Preview

Samson Folk brings on Brenden Nunes to talk about the Kings & Raptors.

2:25 – Brenden is jealous of the Raptors wings

3:43 – OG Anunoby’s upside

7:35 – The Fox & Sabonis pairing

15:55 – Davion Mitchell + Keegan Murray

17:28 – The Wings on the Kings Roster

26:35 – All things Wings on the Raptors

36:44 – Richaun Holmes upcoming szn

41:29 – The upside of Davion Mitchell

46:43 – A Richaun trade

