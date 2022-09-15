The Raptors & Kings Preview

Samson Folk brings on Brenden Nunes to talk about the Kings & Raptors.
2:25 – Brenden is jealous of the Raptors wings
3:43 – OG Anunoby’s upside
7:35 – The Fox & Sabonis pairing
15:55 – Davion Mitchell + Keegan Murray
17:28 – The Wings on the Kings Roster
26:35 – All things Wings on the Raptors
36:44 – Richaun Holmes upcoming szn
41:29 – The upside of Davion Mitchell
46:43 – A Richaun trade
