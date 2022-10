Cathryn is joined by The Washington Post's, Ben Golliver, to usher in the new NBA season.

Cathryn is joined by The Washington Post’s, Ben Golliver, to usher in the new NBA season. Lakers disfunction, team-player loyalty, and the inevitable tanking race highlight the show’s many topics.

