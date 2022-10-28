Gameday: 76ers @ Raptors, Oct 28

The Raptors take on the Sixers at home for the second time in two days.

The Raptors took the first game against the Sixers in dominant fashion and will look to repeat that performance again in the second game of this mini-series at home.

This game was historic as it was the first time 3 Cameroonian players shared a court together in the NBA. It was a special night for the country of Cameroon and the future generation of overseas basketball players.

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr led the way with 27 points and 5 threes made. The Sixers lost track of Trent on the court as he was primarily left open for his catch-and-shoot threes. Trent had good positioning as he creates opportunities for himself where he was open and he also creates opportunities for his teammates to find him wide open during the transition.

Gary Trent Jr tonight:



27 PTS

0 REB

0 AST

0 BLK

0 FTA



Just buckets. pic.twitter.com/iyM3HepRmS — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 27, 2022

Trent Jr was strictly all buckets on Wednesday night.

The other members of the Raptors were spectacular too. Siakam ended the night with 20 points and 13 assists. VanVleet hit a couple of clutch shots and ended up with 15 points and 8 assists. He’s taken a step back from his role but you can count on him when you need him.

Sixers: The Sixers are now 1-4 for the season and they will be hungry for a win. The trio in Philly can be contagious when they are hot. Maxey and Embiid both scored 31 points while Harden was on the verge of a triple-double with 18 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds. The Sixers will look to bounce back tonight.

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EDT | TV: SN1

Raptors lineup

Otto Porter Jr. (personal) remains out.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Dalano Banton, Malachi Flynn

SG: Gary Trent Jr., Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ron Harper Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Justin Champagnie

PF: Scottie Barnes, Thaddeus Young, Chris Boucher Juancho Hernangomez

C: Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko, Khem Birch

76ers Lineup

Joel Embiid (injury recovery) is listed as questionable.

PG: Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton

SG: James Harden, DeAnthony Melton, Matisse Thybulle, Jaden Springer

SF: Tobias Harris, Danuel House Jr., Furkhan Korkmaz

PF: P.J. Tucker, Georges Niang

C: Joel Embiid, Montrezl Harrell, Paul Reed

Upcoming Regular Season Schedule

Monday, Oct 31, Hawks @ Raptors

Wednesday, Nov 2, Raptors @ Spurs