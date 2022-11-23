Philadelphia 76ers sign Saben Lee to 2-way contract

The Raptors 905, as happens every G-League season, have had another player promoted a new bigger role elsewhere. This is entirely a win for the franchise, as it piles up success after success, even as it sets the team back in the short term in terms of its actual product on the court.

The Sixers will be signing Saben Lee to a two-way deal, sources told ESPN. To clear the spot for him, they’ll be waiving Michael Foster Jr., who if he clears waivers will be eligible to play for their G-League team. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 23, 2022

Lee had started in all seven games for the Raptors 905 and was shooting almost 70 percent from 2-point range. He is a speedy guard who excels at forcing steals and finishing in transition. His per-game averages so far on the season are an incredible 21.7 points, 6.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks. He’s been cold shooting from deep but has a history of success there previously in the G League.

Lee has experience in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons, playing in 85 games over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. The 76ers will probably press him into duty early on with so many injuries on the roster at the moment. He’ll be a ballhawk and speedster with the ball in his hands — the Sixers had no point guard on the roster outside of Shake Milton when facing the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 23.

Our own Teru Ikeda has had Lee high up on his NBA watch throughout the 905 season to this point. He’s arguably been the 905’s most consistent player this season, leading them in scoring. He’s a relentless attacker and draws a boatload of fouls. Both are skills that should translate at the NBA level, especially as he has so much experience there previously. The 905 will need to shift gears quickly with Lee gone, especially with Jeff Dowtin jr. spending so much time with the big club these days. For now, they’ll be undermanned at the guard spot.

Congratulations to Lee on the promotion.