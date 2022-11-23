Quick Reaction: Nets 112, Raptors 98

C+ O. Anunoby 35 MIN, 15 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 7-20 FG, 0-3 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, -29 +/- It was a tale of two halves for O.G. as in the first half he had a wonderful first quarter on offence with 11 points and in the second quarter, his defence came alive with his steals leading to easy transition buckets for Toronto. A two-point showing in the second half and four points since the first quarter. The turnovers are concerning, but what can you do when you’re missing your top three ball handlers for the night.

A- T. Young 28 MIN, 12 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 6-10 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- A great night from Thaddeus as he was easily the best player for Toronto tonight. He also had some struggles on the offensive side of the ball in the first half, mostly from the three-point department, but you can’t fault Young for that as many of the Raptors couldn’t get the three-ball to fall tonight. Thad was another Raptor who got his offence rolling in the third quarter, as he made two of his signature hook shots. One of three Raptors to shoot 50% or better. A very impressive playmaking night for Young as he led the team in assists and was two short of Royce O’neal(!) for a game-high of assists. A good game on defence as well, this loss was definitely not on Young.

C C. Koloko 18 MIN, 4 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-4 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -17 +/- Christian Koloko got another chance in the starting lineup tonight and it was the same old for the Rookie. Decent work down low again, and yet again not the biggest impact box score-wise.

C G. Trent Jr. 31 MIN, 19 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 6-19 FG, 1-8 3FG, 6-9 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -12 +/- Trent and Flynn got off to a great start as they forced a Nets turnover instantly off a trap after the Raptors had lost the opening jump ball. Trent Jr. was struggling with his shot in this one, but he was working hard to get to the rim. Also, his seven points at the start of the second quarter that came under two minutes were huge for the Raptors as it gave them the lead at the moment. He did however have his best defensive game, so that’s a positive we can take away.

D+ M. Flynn 30 MIN, 8 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3-12 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -19 +/- What a great start for Malachi as helped cause the first turnover of the game and made two open threes out of the gate, which forced a Nets timeout. Brooklyn started to respect Flynn as he went scoreless until around the three-minute mark in the fourth quarter, during garbage time and he didn’t get another look as clean as the first two. Still, this was a big opportunity for Flynn, and he squandered it.

Inc K. Birch 10 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Most of his minutes came in garbage time.

C C. Boucher 29 MIN, 12 PTS, 16 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-15 FG, 0-3 3FG, 8-8 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Chris Boucher was giving it his all on defence and his offence finally came alive in the third quarter when the Raptors needed it the most. A tough night efficiency wise but he led the team in rebounds and was playing hard all night.

B J. Hernangomez 33 MIN, 10 PTS, 10 REB, 0 AST, 3 STL, 4-9 FG, 1-5 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 4 +/- Hernangomez has played some amazing defence in the last couple of games for the Raptors, and tonight was no exception. The three-point shot hasn’t been falling for him yet this year, but if you can’t help the team on the offensive side of the ball, your defence better be darn good, which it has been for Juancho. One of two Raptors who made a three-pointer in the second half.

B- J. Dowtin Jr. 21 MIN, 10 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4-9 FG, 1-3 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 8 +/- Jeff Downtin Jr. was one of three Raptors to make a three-point jumper in the first half as his lone make came late in the first quarter. That and one jumper on Kyrie Irving was also a very nice play. Downtin Jr. has been flashing his potential and Raptors fans should love what they see from the young man.

Inc R. Harper Jr. 05 MIN, 6 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 2-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Garbage time minutes.