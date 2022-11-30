Quick Reaction: Raptors 108, Pelicans 126

C+ O. Anunoby 30 MIN, 12 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 5-11 FG, 1-3 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, -4 +/- One of the few times OG will struggle on defense this season and I don’t blame him for not being able to shut down Zion Williamson but he also wasn’t there offensively tonight.

A P. Siakam 34 MIN, 23 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 9-16 FG, 1-2 3FG, 4-5 FT, 2 BLK, 5 TO, -12 +/- Pascal was really the main source of offense tonight and a big part of the comeback as he was creating looks for Gary and others. Once again looked great getting to the rim and just overall on offense.

C T. Young 15 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Not a good game from Thad here, really struggled as backline help for all the pelicans drives and it led to Koloko replacing him as the starter in the second half. Just a poor matchup for Thad.

C- S. Barnes 21 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1-7 FG, 1-5 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -14 +/- Pretty mundane game from Scottie tonight as he didn’t give you much scoring wise and he also had some ugly turnovers. Tried to keep the pace up but overall not a good game.

C- F. VanVleet 20 MIN, 2 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1-8 FG, 0-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -23 +/- Rough game for Fred today who couldn’t find his shot and was allowing plenty drives on defense. Got ejected in the opening minutes of the second half as well.

C C. Boucher 26 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-4 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -11 +/- Boucher didn’t give us the spark off the bench we are used to and it wasn’t a strong defensive performance from him either.

A G. Trent Jr. 33 MIN, 35 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 12-20 FG, 6-11 3FG, 5-7 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -15 +/- Gary played a large part in the second half comeback the Raptors tried to pull off and he did it without really forcing much. He mostly worked off the catch and punished the Pelicans for giving him space at crucial times and his shot was just really on tonight.

C- C. Koloko 18 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Koloko didn’t really do a lot in todays game and had some blunders on defense but it’s all apart of the learning process with him.

B J. Hernangomez 23 MIN, 9 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 4-6 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Another solid showing from Juancho who continues to show his great understanding of spacing and when to fill gaps especially in the half court. Well functioning cog that this raptors offense finds great use for.

C- K. Birch 05 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -4 +/- Khem didn’t do much to impact the game tonight but he only played 5 minutes so I cut him some slack.

B- D. Banton 09 MIN, 7 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 3-7 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 7 +/- Aided in the comeback with some well timed passes and a timely three off the catch from Pascal. Pushed the pace in transition as well.