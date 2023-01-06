Gameday: Knicks @ Raptors, Jan 5

The Toronto Raptors are looking to win their first game of the season against the Knicks tonight at home.

Update: The Toronto Raptors are still looking to win their first game of the year against the New York Knicks tonight.

In all seriousness, the game against the Milwaukee Bucks was wild from start to finish. And when I say wild, it doesn’t necessarily mean good.

Raptors vs. Bucks after 1 quarter. 😶 pic.twitter.com/IcFvTg8lmJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 5, 2023

The first quarter was an absolute shitshow. Both teams struggled to make shots and overall it was sloppy defense. To think the Raptors were on pace to score 48 points is absolutely horrible.

Fortunately, the Raptors did end up scoring more than 48 points. The Bucks were leading 90-69 with 2 minutes and 50 seconds left and the Raptors pulled off an incredible feat.

It didn't result in a win, but the Raptors made a valiant effort late in 4th quarter to force OT#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/kLkFrxf1ag — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 5, 2023

The Raptors went on a 28-7 run and Gary Trent Jr hit a nasty stepback three on Brook Lopez to send the game to overtime.

Trent Jr is born for clutch moments like these.

The Raptors ended up losing in overtime but overall it was a very good effort in the end. They will look to bounce back against the Knicks at home.

Raptors: Fred VanVleet was 2 rebounds away from a triple-double. His efficiency (34.7% shooting) needs work but putting up 28 points 12 assists and 8 rebounds is an encouraging sign that he will be back to playing at a high level.

Scottie Barnes man… spectacular performance in the 4th. He didn’t score his first bucket until the 6:45 mark of the 4th quarter but ended the night with 19 points.

Scottie’s hook shot was on full display in the 4th and it was beautiful.

Brook Lopez who is currently leading DPOY rankings and an elite defender in Giannis were guarding him but he scored with a turnaround hook shot. Could this be Scottie’s unstoppable move the same way no one can stop Pascal Siakam’s spin move?

If anything this game showed that there is nothing to be worried about when it comes to Scottie aside from consistency. He will figure it out and lead Toronto for many years to come.

O.G. Anunoby was spectular on defense. He had 4 steals and as a team, the Raptors forced Giannis to turn the ball over 12!! times.

Siakam had a rare off game, scoring only 11 points the entire game. He will look to bounce back against the Knicks, who he dropped 52 points on two weeks ago.

Knicks: The Knicks are currently on a 3-game win streak and are currently the 6th seed in the east.

They are fresh from a win against the San Antonio Spurs and had a day to rest. Jalen Brunson is coming off a 38-point 7 rebound 6 assists performance and Julius Randle has now scored 25+ points for 8 games in a row.

To win, it is a must that the Raptors contain both Brunson and Randle.

Players to look out for include Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and Mitchell Robinson.

The Toronto kid RJ Barrett will not be playing tonight.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EDT | TV: SN1

Raptors Lineup

Otto Porter Jr. (toe) remains out. Dalano Banton and Ron Harper Jr. are with the G-League.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Jeff Dowtin Jr.

SG: Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Juancho Hernangomez

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Khem Birch, Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko

Knicks Lineup

RJ Barrett (finger) is out. Obi Toppin (lower leg) has been reassigned to the G-league for a conditioning stint.

PG: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Derrick Rose, Ryan Arcidiacono

SG: Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier

SF: Svi Mykhailiuk, Cam Reddish

PF: Julius Randle, Jericho Sims

C: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein

Upcoming Regular Season Schedule

Trail Blazers @ Raptors, Jan 8

Hornets @ Raptors, Jan 10