Quick Reaction: Hawks114, Raptors 103

B O. Anunoby 35 MIN, 14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 5-13 FG, 2-7 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -8 +/- A tale of two halves for Anunoby as he had a decent showing in the first half. He was much better in the second half. Anunoby’s defence wasn’t at the level it usually is and he was one of two Raptors who made multiple three-pointers.

A+ S. Barnes 37 MIN, 27 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 9-16 FG, 0-1 3FG, 9-10 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -10 +/- Barnes was very aggressive in this one as he was attacking the paint all game long. Easily Toronto’s best player of the game and the new hairdo itself deserves an A+.

B- P. Siakam 34 MIN, 15 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 5-16 FG, 0-4 3FG, 5-7 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -13 +/- Got the Raptors out of the first-quarter drought. His touchdown pass to Barnes in the opening quarter was beautiful. The way he fouled out was very unlucky as the call could be debated but he had a solid showing and by Siakam’s standards, it was a tough game for Toronto’s go-to guy.

C G. Trent Jr. 20 MIN, 7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 2-7 FG, 0-2 3FG, 3-3 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -17 +/- Trent Jr. looked like a completely different player on both sides of the ball as offensively he didn’t have the best of games, but he gave great effort on the defensive side all game long.

C F. VanVleet 26 MIN, 3 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 1-9 FG, 1-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -16 +/- Rough game for VanVleet as he didn’t make a bucket until the 10-minute mark in the third quarter. He was active in the game as he helped out in other departments but Toronto needed Fred’s shooting tonight.

C C. Koloko 07 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Koloko got some run in the first half and did what he usually does, clog the paint and set picks.

C+ J. Hernangomez 16 MIN, 3 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Hernangomez also had a pretty pedestrian showing but kudos to him as he was one of few Raptors to knock down the long ball.

A- M. Flynn 19 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Instant scoring boost off the bench as Flynn scored five points that came in the blink of an eye. Raptors fans must be emphatic that Malachi is now a regular in the rotation.

A P. Achiuwa 28 MIN, 14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 5-9 FG, 0-1 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -4 +/- Toronto sure is glad that Achiuwa is back as he’s been on a tear lately for the Raptors. That’s now three games in a row for Precious with double digits in the scoring department.

A C. Boucher 18 MIN, 13 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 5-8 FG, 2-3 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Boucher was having a very pedestrian showing and then the fourth quarter hit. He gave the Raptors a chance in this one with his heroics.