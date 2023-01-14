Quick Reaction: Hawks114, Raptors 103

|Hawks
|114
|Final
Box Score
|103
|Raptors
B
|O. Anunoby35 MIN, 14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 5-13 FG, 2-7 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -8 +/-
A tale of two halves for Anunoby as he had a decent showing in the first half. He was much better in the second half. Anunoby’s defence wasn’t at the level it usually is and he was one of two Raptors who made multiple three-pointers.
A+
|S. Barnes37 MIN, 27 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 9-16 FG, 0-1 3FG, 9-10 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -10 +/-
Barnes was very aggressive in this one as he was attacking the paint all game long. Easily Toronto’s best player of the game and the new hairdo itself deserves an A+.
B-
|P. Siakam34 MIN, 15 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 5-16 FG, 0-4 3FG, 5-7 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -13 +/-
Got the Raptors out of the first-quarter drought. His touchdown pass to Barnes in the opening quarter was beautiful. The way he fouled out was very unlucky as the call could be debated but he had a solid showing and by Siakam’s standards, it was a tough game for Toronto’s go-to guy.
C
|G. Trent Jr.20 MIN, 7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 2-7 FG, 0-2 3FG, 3-3 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -17 +/-
Trent Jr. looked like a completely different player on both sides of the ball as offensively he didn’t have the best of games, but he gave great effort on the defensive side all game long.
C
|F. VanVleet26 MIN, 3 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 1-9 FG, 1-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -16 +/-
Rough game for VanVleet as he didn’t make a bucket until the 10-minute mark in the third quarter. He was active in the game as he helped out in other departments but Toronto needed Fred’s shooting tonight.
C
|C. Koloko07 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/-
Koloko got some run in the first half and did what he usually does, clog the paint and set picks.
C+
|J. Hernangomez16 MIN, 3 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/-
Hernangomez also had a pretty pedestrian showing but kudos to him as he was one of few Raptors to knock down the long ball.
A-
|M. Flynn19 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/-
Instant scoring boost off the bench as Flynn scored five points that came in the blink of an eye. Raptors fans must be emphatic that Malachi is now a regular in the rotation.
A
|P. Achiuwa28 MIN, 14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 5-9 FG, 0-1 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -4 +/-
Toronto sure is glad that Achiuwa is back as he’s been on a tear lately for the Raptors. That’s now three games in a row for Precious with double digits in the scoring department.
A
|C. Boucher18 MIN, 13 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 5-8 FG, 2-3 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/-
Boucher was having a very pedestrian showing and then the fourth quarter hit. He gave the Raptors a chance in this one with his heroics.
C+
|Nick Nurse
Nurse lost his cool on a fastbreak dunk by Trent Jr. which was clearly a foul to everyone but the refs. His rotations have been very consistent lately and it looks like the nine-man rotation is set in Toronto.
Things We Saw
- The Raptors ended the homestand with a Deja-vu performance of their first game of the homestand against the Bucks as they struggled mightily offensively. This time they were able to score early but were stuck at two points until the midway point in the opening quarter.
- After four games of Toronto shooting 30% or better from beyond the arc, it looks like it’s back to reality for the north.
- Now that Achiuwa is back, Toronto’s bench unit can really give you some pop. The Raptors’ second unit won the scoring battle against Atlanta by a score of 37-26.
- A relentless effort by Toronto. The game looked like it was over by the end of the third quarter and although the comeback fell short, this team refuses to give up.