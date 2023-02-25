Quick Reaction: Raptors 95, Pistons 91

B- O. Anunoby 39 MIN, 6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-7 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/- Pretty quiet day from OG who is still looking to find his rhythm after returning from injury, defensively he is still fierce and he was extremely suffocating on the ball today, just need his offense to follow suit.

A+ P. Siakam 35 MIN, 29 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 9-19 FG, 1-2 3FG, 10-13 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 8 +/- Another herculean effort from pascal that was reminiscent of early season, He quite frankly was doing everything for Toronto, getting his own shot, taking on doubles to get his teammates looks, and he was a menace on defense today as well.

A J. Poeltl 27 MIN, 9 PTS, 14 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 3-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-6 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Jakob was huge on defense today, Detroit killed the Raptors point of attack and he was often the last line on defense and he challenged and altered many shots, his rebounding today was also crucial because second chance points were hurting Toronto, His passing late game also stuck out as he found Pascal on 2 backdoor cuts.

A- G. Trent Jr. 36 MIN, 19 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 7-20 FG, 4-12 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 0 +/- Not the most efficient night from Gary but it felt like every shot he made couldn’t have come at a better time, did his job well today as a floor spacer.

B- S. Barnes 37 MIN, 12 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 5-17 FG, 1-5 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 3 +/- Extremely mundane first half from Scottie but in the second half he began to turn it on a bit, for some reason he was tasked to guard Jaden Ivey which didn’t go well, second half he began to really look for his shot in the aint and got some hooks to go.

B+ P. Achiuwa 22 MIN, 10 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 3-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 4-7 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 2 +/- Really nice game from Precious on defense, he stepped out on Bojan some, but he also was challenging shots at the rim, a bit sporadic on offense but he was aggressive and found his way to the line 7 times.

B+ C. Boucher 20 MIN, 6 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 1-3 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/- Boucher was a great energy guy today and he was apart of the group for a huge chunk of the fourth that kept the lead, great help defense at the rim today, his rebounding was also very important.

A- J. Dowtin Jr. 20 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Great game from Dowtin defensively, he was often the best point of attack defender, he also showed off his speed on multiple drives, but his defense was very impactful today.