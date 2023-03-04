Quick Reaction: Raptors 116, Wizards 109

B+ P. Siakam 38 MIN, 15 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL, 5-10 FG, 0-1 3FG, 5-5 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -4 +/- Siakam was one of three members who picked up two fouls in the first quarter. Spicy P was in attack mode tonight as he was great at drawing fouls and making his free throws. Just like Jack Armstrong said “power basketball” from the All-Star tonight.

C+ O. Anunoby 39 MIN, 6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-11 FG, 0-6 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -4 +/- The second member of the Raptors who picked up two fouls in the first quarter. He was outstanding on Thursday but he struggled offensively in this one. Anunoby’s defensive performance saved his night though so it’s not all bad news.

B+ J. Poeltl 24 MIN, 14 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 6-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 0 +/- Two quick fouls in the first quarter for Poeltl limited his run in the first half but he was still solid. His and-one lob finish was his highlight of the game. Poeltl was phenomenal in the third quarter when the Raptors started to build a lead.

B+ S. Barnes 35 MIN, 12 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 6-11 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 15 +/- Scottie was more aggressive at the start of the game which is a welcoming sight for Raptors fans. The missed dunk at the beginning was brutal but he recovered nicely in the first quarter. He slowed down the rest of the game but was still solid.

A+ F. VanVleet 40 MIN, 25 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST, 3 STL, 9-16 FG, 6-11 3FG, 1-1 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 10 +/- Beautiful fading three in the second quarter which got him going. VanVleet’s playmaking has been elite lately and he was great on the defensive end tonight. Unbelievable buzzer-beater at the end of the third and two huge corner threes in overtime. It was easily his best game since returning.

A+ G. Trent Jr. 35 MIN, 26 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 11-18 FG, 4-7 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Great start to the game as he surpassed his points total from the last game in the opening frame. Trent Jr. has been phenomenal in the sixth-man role and tonight was no different. Amazing in the clutch late in the game as he was the only reliable scorer.

C P. Achiuwa 19 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 17 +/- Decent game from Achiuwa who has been struggling lately. He played some great defence on Beal in the fourth that got the Raptors a stop, which is no easy task.

B+ C. Boucher 16 MIN, 9 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 4-5 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 11 +/- Another Raptor who had a beautiful and-one in the first half. He was amazing at the end of the third quarter. Boucher brought the energy tonight.

B W. Barton 13 MIN, 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/- Easily his best performance as a Raptor, although the bar was low since he hasn’t gotten much run in the last two games. He was great defensively tonight.

C T. Young 06 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -4 +/- A couple of misses at the rim, but Young reeled in some boards during a limited run so it wasn’t a terrible performance.