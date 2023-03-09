Host Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Clippers.
QR comment: LeeZ
Reggie Evans Award: Chris Boucher
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.
Host Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Clippers.
Host Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Clippers.
QR comment: LeeZ
Reggie Evans Award: Chris Boucher
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.
1 thought on “Kawhi takes the Win – Raptors Reaction Podcast”