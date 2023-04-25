Day 2/59: Countdown to change

Yoooooooooo, howdy everyone. It’s gonna be a long offseason — the baby decided sleep is for the weak last night. Oof.

In other news, Ime Udoka is headed to Houston, which is kind of the funniest possible outcome for the Raptors in a couple different ways. Meanwhile, Milwaukee is good again.

Who do y’all have winning the East? My pick was Bucks. Oof. It’s funny that once upon a time, the debate for the Raptors was between hiring Nurse or Budenholzer. Also: Jimmy Butler. Wow.