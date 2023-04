The FIBA World Cup draw results are in

The FIBA 2023 World Cup draw has placed Canada in Group H, alongside France, Latvia, and Lebanon.

The FIBA World Cup kicks off August 25th, 2023 with Canada slated to play in Jakarta, Indonesia. To qualify for the Olympics, Canada will need to finish top 2 among all FIBA Americas teams (Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, USA, Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, Canada).