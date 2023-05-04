Day 11/59: Countdown to Change

Wow the Celtics are good. Malcolm Brogdon is a very good bench player, haha.

Ok, some questions re the Raptors: Do you think the possession hacking should remain a focus going forward with a new coach? If the Raptors had to trade one of O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, or Pascal Siakam, who would you most want to remain a Raptor? Toronto had a net rating of plus-10 (excellent) with all three of Siakam, Barnes, and Jakob Poeltl on the floor — is that fool’s gold or a sign that the team should look to supplement that front court rather than break it up?

I should probably be writing a piece about this, but let’s chat about it in here instead.