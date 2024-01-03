Quick Reaction: Raptors 116, Grizzlies 111

B R. Barrett 33 MIN, 14 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 5-12 FG, 2-5 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -2 +/- RJ continues to impress in his second game. He likes to play physically and isn’t afraid to play that bully ball. He shows flashes of how elite he can be in transition, just has to decide when to take it hard to the rim or not. If he can continue to knock down at least a pair of threes a game, it’ll open even more options for this team. The only other thing that he has to work on is his shot selection and he’ll be golden.

A P. Siakam 30 MIN, 24 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 9-14 FG, 1-2 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -1 +/- I was thinking during the first quarter, maybe Siakam would struggle having JJJ on him. However, that wasn’t the case. Once he got warmed up, kept his cool and played to his strengths. One of my biggest gripes to start the season with him was when the game started to get tough, he would settle for jumpers, but not anymore. Siakam continued to take it to the rim, played in the mid-range and took an open corner three when it found him. Couldnt do too much after being in foul trouble. Overall, Siakam continues to keep up a great level of play!

B+ J. Poeltl 33 MIN, 7 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-7 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-4 FT, 5 BLK, 1 TO, -9 +/- Jakob had an incredible first half, I don’t know what it is but it’s like his energy got turned up to 100. Hustling for the boards, playing great defence, and taking quality shots. He continued this into the second, not backing down from the challenge and getting the big-time blocks. The only thing is he needs to convert more on the layups.

A S. Barnes 40 MIN, 20 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 7-14 FG, 2-5 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 2 +/- Barnes continues to do his thing. I love that he took on the challenge of guarding Morant at points in the game, if Scottie wants to continue to evolve into an elite defender, this is what we like to see. One thing that excites me a lot is seeing Scottie and IQ work together either in PnR situations, or them finding each other from beyond the arc. It looks like chemistry is already flowing. Scottie also struggled a little bit to start late game-wise but did come through for the team in the end. Either way, I like that he continues to step up to these moments.

A+ I. Quickley 33 MIN, 26 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 8-18 FG, 5-8 3FG, 5-6 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 9 +/- IQ WAS DANCING AFTER HITTING A THREE! WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME WE SAW A RAPTORS PLAYER DO THAT? I love the confidence that Quickley has brought to the team. He is truly showing Raptors fans what he can do, taking quality three-point shots, or blowing by his defender for that signature floater. He continued this barrage into the second half, pulling threes like no one was there. This surges even more life into this team. If IQ can keep this up, I can see him evolving into a Maxey-type player. Quickley also showed us that he might be another option for the team to go to in the clutch and help close out games.

F G. Trent Jr. 22 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 2 +/- We have to start having a real discussion about Gary on the team, does he HAVE to be with the starters to produce? He had some moments defensively, but once again five points in 22 minutes is just not okay. Is there anything more he can do to change what he provides to the team? I don’t know. We just can’t be celebrating after he makes one layup.

B+ D. Schroder 29 MIN, 16 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 6-11 FG, 1-3 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Dennis looks to be very comfortable in this new role off the bench. It’s easier for him to get a feel for the flow of the game and help keep the team on track. He took quality shots, looked to make the right play consistently, and made the smart takes in the clutch. Dennis also did a great job at points throwing Morant off his rhythm here and there. He also might have one of the best passes of that year with that no-look to RJ in the corner.

C+ J. Porter 07 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/- Jontay makes his debut tonight! He immediately came in with the energy needed to succeed on the team. He didn’t score in the first half, but his defence was great. He was moving his feet, hands up, hustling for the boards and making sure to contest the shot without fouling. Played great defense on JJJ! Need to see more of him!

B- C. Boucher 13 MIN, 4 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 10 +/- Boucher had a decent game. At this point, he just needs to play with energy, hustle for the boards, fill the gaps and cut when available. He snagged his boards and took his shots when had the opportunity to. Not too much to nitpick, I just wish Darko would’ve played more of Jontay than Boucher.