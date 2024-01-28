Quick Reaction: Raptors 125, Hawks 126

B G. Trent Jr. 26 MIN, 16 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 6-12 FG, 4-8 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -19 +/- Defensively didn’t do any problem-solving, but neither did anyone else. Would have liked to have seen more rebounding, but the shooting is really nice. Good to see him and Scottie have a little bit of two-man actions going again, like last year.

B B. Brown 37 MIN, 11 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 4-12 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -22 +/- Rebounding! He had some stops at the rim, and he had some nifty passes. The scoring will come around, but I thought he fit better tonight than he had in previous losses. At the very least, he didn’t drop the ball for no reasons. Zero turnovers!

C T. Young 22 MIN, 4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -18 +/- It’s not fair to ask him to guard a Trae-Young pick and roll. He wasn’t solving any problems at the rim. If he’s not getting it on a swipe, or drawing a charge, he’s not impacting the ball on the defensive end.

B+ S. Barnes 38 MIN, 24 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 0 STL, 8-14 FG, 0-0 3FG, 8-8 FT, 2 BLK, 5 TO, -11 +/- He doesn’t keep his dribble alive in the paint, and he wasn’t attempting on the catch at all. But he found his spaces, and he challenged *everything* around the rim. Which led to his low rebounding total. But someone had to try to force misses.

A- D. Schroder 29 MIN, 14 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 4 STL, 5-12 FG, 1-4 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 7 +/- He had a whole lot of steals, and he was blowing past defenders on the cut and the drive. Him fouling out really hurt Toronto.

A G. Dick 25 MIN, 15 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 5-12 FG, 3-5 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 19 +/- Wow! Two-dunk Dick. He gets lost sometimes without knowing what to do next, but he fights super hard on both ends, and he hit his triples. This is the vision.

A J. Porter 19 MIN, 12 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 3-6 FG, 3-4 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 14 +/- When he fires up triples as the center without holding in delay to see what happens with the cuts, it looks way better. A spacing big matters, and hitting three is even better. He passes with great feel. The size deficit is tough, but it’s not his fault.

A+ J. Nwora 31 MIN, 24 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 7-16 FG, 3-7 3FG, 7-8 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 11 +/- This is the game. He hit everything, and he drove with force, and the assists! He rebounded! He hit his triples. This was fun. He got shredded at the point of attack by Trae Young, but who didn’t?

C+ C. Boucher 13 MIN, 5 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 14 +/- Not a ton of time, and he wasn’t doing anything particularly specific to be winning his minutes.