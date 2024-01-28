Quick Reaction: Raptors 125, Hawks 126

|Raptors
|125
|Final
Box Score
|126
|Hawks
B
|G. Trent Jr.26 MIN, 16 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 6-12 FG, 4-8 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -19 +/-
Defensively didn’t do any problem-solving, but neither did anyone else. Would have liked to have seen more rebounding, but the shooting is really nice. Good to see him and Scottie have a little bit of two-man actions going again, like last year.
B
|B. Brown37 MIN, 11 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 4-12 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -22 +/-
Rebounding! He had some stops at the rim, and he had some nifty passes. The scoring will come around, but I thought he fit better tonight than he had in previous losses. At the very least, he didn’t drop the ball for no reasons. Zero turnovers!
C
|T. Young22 MIN, 4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -18 +/-
It’s not fair to ask him to guard a Trae-Young pick and roll. He wasn’t solving any problems at the rim. If he’s not getting it on a swipe, or drawing a charge, he’s not impacting the ball on the defensive end.
B+
|S. Barnes38 MIN, 24 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 0 STL, 8-14 FG, 0-0 3FG, 8-8 FT, 2 BLK, 5 TO, -11 +/-
He doesn’t keep his dribble alive in the paint, and he wasn’t attempting on the catch at all. But he found his spaces, and he challenged *everything* around the rim. Which led to his low rebounding total. But someone had to try to force misses.
A-
|D. Schroder29 MIN, 14 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 4 STL, 5-12 FG, 1-4 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 7 +/-
He had a whole lot of steals, and he was blowing past defenders on the cut and the drive. Him fouling out really hurt Toronto.
A
|G. Dick25 MIN, 15 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 5-12 FG, 3-5 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 19 +/-
Wow! Two-dunk Dick. He gets lost sometimes without knowing what to do next, but he fights super hard on both ends, and he hit his triples. This is the vision.
A
|J. Porter19 MIN, 12 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 3-6 FG, 3-4 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 14 +/-
When he fires up triples as the center without holding in delay to see what happens with the cuts, it looks way better. A spacing big matters, and hitting three is even better. He passes with great feel. The size deficit is tough, but it’s not his fault.
A+
|J. Nwora31 MIN, 24 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 7-16 FG, 3-7 3FG, 7-8 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 11 +/-
This is the game. He hit everything, and he drove with force, and the assists! He rebounded! He hit his triples. This was fun. He got shredded at the point of attack by Trae Young, but who didn’t?
C+
|C. Boucher13 MIN, 5 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 14 +/-
Not a ton of time, and he wasn’t doing anything particularly specific to be winning his minutes.
A-
|Darko Rajakovic
I really liked what Darko got out of the Dick-Porter-Nowra. Holy hell that triumvirate could have ruled Rome.
Things We Saw
- Look, if you don’t have size on the back end, you’re not going to stop Trae Young. He shredded Toronto with lobs and floaters. And when he missed, it was because Barnes tried to block him, so the offensive glass was wide open. Toronto lost, but it’s really hard when you’re as small as the Raps were. Talent deficit. Still a bunch of fun performances.
- Subbing in Gradey Dick for your center, when you can’t rebound, and you’re getting shredded around the rim, is not the move when you’re, umm, prioritizing wins, shall we say.