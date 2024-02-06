905’s losing streak extends to four as Raptors lose to Long Island Nets

Six seconds left, 905 down by two. Kira Lewis Jr. inbounds the ball to Javon Freeman-Liberty, who else other than the team’s leading scorer gets the ball in this situation? He drives into the paint with lightning quickness, he rises using every inch of his 6-foot-9 wingspan to try and get it over two defenders at the rim. He miraculously gets it off in time, the ball takes one bounce, then another, and drops out. Long Island Nets win this one 118-116.

It’s the second straight nail-biter the 905 have dropped, losing 108-105 to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday. The 905 started hot, beginning the game on a 22-8 run. Once the midway point of the first quarter hit, however, Long Island would close the half on a 52-30 run and wouldn’t look back, leading the rest of the way.

To keep it fresh, I’m going to write about each player on the 905 and how they performed. Let’s dive in.

Javon Freeman-Liberty

Despite a slow start, the team’s leading scorer coming into the night Freeman-Liberty finished with a double-double with a team-high 23 points, ten assists, six rebounds, and two steals. Going into halftime, the 24-year-old was 1/7 from the field and only had three points. Time and time again the DePaul alum used his quickness to get to the paint and finish through contact. He was also really solid at the point of attack on defence navigating through screens and tipping balls loose left and right.

Kira Lewis Jr.

This was Lewis Jr.’s most complete game as a member of the Raptors. He finished with 20 points, six assists, and three rebounds. The recent acquisition was super efficient as well, going 8/13 from the field and 4/6 from downtown. The 22-year-old is more known for his defence and once again showed out on that end, getting hands in passing lanes and overall being a pest. Freeman-Liberty and Lewis Jr. combine for a great duo of defensive guards at the point of attack.

Kobi Simmons

The third guard in the starting lineup, like Lewis Jr., Kobi Simmons was on fire hitting 6/12 shots from the field and 5/9 from outside of the arc. He put up 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists and used his own quickness to fly all around the floor. The 905 have accumulated a quartet of fast, smart guards with these three plus Markquis Nowell who remains out with a hamstring injury.

Mouhamadou Gueye

Mo Gueye was a force in the paint on both ends of the floor. He put up 16 points, snagged eight rebounds, and blocked an astounding five shots. Gueye’s value is mainly on the defensive end as he was super active, as per usual, with the versatility to do a multitude of things when defending.

Kevin Obanor

Unfortunately for Kevin Obanor, he snagged his fifth foul with eight minutes left to go in the third quarter and was in foul trouble all night. Despite this, he put up 11 points to go along with eight rebounds. Obanor plays much bigger than his 6-foot-8 listed height and is the most physical defender on the team.

Jaysean Paige

He didn’t score the 36 points that he did the last time the 905 and Nets matched up, but he did his best. Paige recorded 20 points, six assists, three rebounds, and was 4/6 from downtown.

Omari Moore

Omari Moore finished with two points, three rebounds, and one assist. His value lies on the defensive end, with his nearly 6-foot-10 wingspan he was a positive on that end of the floor despite not adding much on offence.

Makur Maker

In only his second game back from a heel contusion, Makur Maker is being brought back slowly. Five points and three rebounds was the stat line from Maker as he continues to get back into the swing of things and up to game speed.

Drake Jeffries

Drake Jeffries played the least amount of time of anyone tonight going 0/4 from the field. Despite not hitting a shot, he found a way to impact the game in other ways by being a connective passer and crashing the glass, finishing with three dimes and two boards.

The 905 fell to 5-13 and have three games left before the all-star break, taking on Fremman-Liberty’s former team the Windy City Bulls next, and then back-to-back games against the Greensboro Swarm.