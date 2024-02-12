Gameday: Spurs vs Raptors, February 12

Toronto fans get to see Victor Wembanyama up close for the first time

Despite the record, this is one of the more anticipated games of the season because number one overall pick Victor Wembanyama comes to town. He should be favoured to win rookie of the year despite Chet Holmgren thriving in Oklahoma City. Wemby hasn’t played 30 minutes in a game all month but his jaw dropping talent at 7’4 will definitely wow fans a few times.

Spurs scope: 10-43, 15th in West | Offensive Rating: 27th (109.3) | Defensive Rating: 25th (118.1)

San Antonio is riding a seven game losing streak however that pales in comparison to an 18 game slide earlier in the season, sparked by Toronto. Wemby is already averaging 20 and 10 while also leading the NBA with three blocks per game. He’s shooting over 45 percent from three in February and dishes out three assists per game, not bad for a rookie big. Speaking of bigs, Zach Collins has recently transitioned to the bench which has opened up the centre position. Wembanyama had been playing a lot of power forward until that move.

Devin Vassell is the Spurs second option, averaging 19 points per game. Keldon Johnson was originally a starter but has been asked by Gregg Popovich to take on the sixth man role. Hey, Manu Ginobili became a hall of famer on the dynasty Spurs making that same sacrifice.

Raptors scope: 19-34, 12th in East | Offensive Rating: 19th (114.2) | Defensive Rating: 23rd (117.7)

Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season against San Antonio in November. The Raptors trailed by 22 until Scottie led a furious rally including a step back three to force overtime and eventually a victory. It officially kick started his All-Star campaign which he will participate in for the first time this weekend.

Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji got their first minutes with the Raptors in Saturday’s loss to Cleveland, combining for 19 points off the bench. Olynyk talked about figuring out what to do on both sides of the court during the first half. All 11 of his points came afterwards.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EST | TV: TSN 1/4/4K | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Spurs Lineup

Marcus Morris (recently traded for) will not play. Charles Bassey (torn ACL) is out for the season.

PG: Tre Jones, Blake Wesley, Devonte Graham’

SG: Devin Vassell, Malaki Branham

SF: Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson

PF: Jeremy Sochan, Cedi Osman, Dominick Barlow, Sandro Mamukelashvili

C: Victor Wembanyama, Zach Collins

Raptors Lineup

Justice Winslow and Mouhamadou Gueye are on 10-day contracts.

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett, Ochai Agbaji, Jordan Nwora, Justice Winslow, Jalen McDaniels, Garrett Temple

PF: Scottie Barnes, Bruce Brown, Chris Boucher, Mouhamadou Gueye

C: Jakob Poeltl, Kelly Olynyk, Jontay Porter

The Line

Raptors are favoured by six. Only Memphis (eight straight losses) is colder than San Antonio right now.