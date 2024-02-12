Shorthanded 905 fall to the Windy City Bulls

The Raptors 905 (5-13) severely missed center Mouhamadou Gueye as they fell to the Windy City Bulls (6-11) 113-99 this past Sunday in NBA G-league action.

Even though 905 Guards Kobi Simmons and Javon Freeman-Liberty combined for 50 points, they could not stop the Bulls’ onslaught from inside the paint and beyond the arc.

Windy City Bulls Forward Henri Drell exploded for 38 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Drell also shot 46 percent from three-point range and 59 percent from the field. Forward Adama Sanogo also came up huge for the Bulls as he scored 24 points and snagged 12 rebounds.

With the loss of Mouhamadou Gueye and Justise Winslow, the 905 had some work ahead of the them to take down the Windy City Bulls.

In the first quarter, the Bulls immediately got to work on offence, targeting 905 Guard Jaysean Paige, putting him in pick-and-rolls, and attacking him consistently. In what would be a reoccurring theme of the night, the Bulls would constantly attack the 905’s paint. Without Gueye in there to help protect the paint, it was free reign for the Bulls. The Bulls would either penetrate the paint for an easy conversion or pass out for the three. It wasn’t helping either that the 905 was struggling both offensively and defensively in the first. They were unable to convert on wide-open threes, were slow to rotate and at times left people wide open in the paint.

The 905 would only shoot 35 percent from the field, and 23 percent from the field in the first quarter while also being outrebounded 15 to 7.

Just as suspected Windy City constantly going at the 905 in the paint, throwing lobs, post ups or straight drives#Raptors905 — Kyle Ramnarine (@RamnarineKyle) February 11, 2024

Windy City kept on pilling it on in the second quarter and taking advantage of the 905’s lack of size. Grabbing the offensive rebounds and putting it back up for the easy score or driving to the paint and throwing a quick drop-off pass for a wide-open layup. The Bulls also weren’t making it easy on 905 Guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, they were focusing on him defensively forcing him to switch up his style in the first half to become more of a passer rather than a scorer.

It seemed like everything was going well for the Bulls as they were shooting lights out from beyond the arc, making 50 percent of them in the first half while also shooting 60 percent from the field. They would also continue their dominance on the boards outrebounding the 905 29 to 19. The Bulls led the 905 67-46 at the half.

The second half of the game would be more of the same story from the Bulls. The 905 could not stop whatever the Bulls decided to throw at them. Whether it was a strong take to the rim that resulted in a conversion, or the 905’s defence that would collapse, allowing the Bulls to have shooters like Henri Drell ready to knock it down from beyond the arc.

It seemed as if 905 Guards Simmons and Freeman-Liberty were the only ones playing with energy when down big. They wouldn’t settle for jumpers and would take it to the basket to help pump some momentum back into the team. Freeman-Liberty did start to get his game going hitting back-to-back threes, and taking good looks when available. He would completely turn around his game in the second half scoring the majority of his points.

The 905 did manage to cut the lead down to 11 around the three-minute mark in the fourth quarter, but no matter what they did, it seemed like the Bulls just had their number. The loss of Gueye was strongly felt as this is something Windy City would keep going back to, beating up the 905 in the paint to secure the win.

The Windy City Bulls defeated the Raptors 905 113-99.

What’s next for the 905?

The 905 looks to see if they can get back into the win column when they play the Greensboro Swarm this upcoming Tuesday night.