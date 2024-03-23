Gameday: Raptors @ Wizards, March 23

The question that is on every Raptors fan mind is when will the losing streak end?

The Toronto Raptors’ stretch of losses reached nine last night in the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena, matching the Dino’s longest losing streak over the last decade. They’ll play the perfect opponent to get out of their slump, however, as Toronto will travel to Washington to play a Wizards team they have already beaten twice this year and that is 3-7 in their last ten.

Raptors Outlook: 23-47 | 12th in Eastern Conference

Raptors Previous Results

vs Oklahoma City L 123-103

vs Sacramento L 123-89

@ Orlando L 111-96

vs Orlando L 113-103

@ Detroit L 113-104

This has been one of the worst stretches of play by Toronto in recent memory. They have been ravaged by injuries unlike any other team in the NBA outside of the Memphis Grizzlies, who coincidentally are in a battle with the Raptors for the sixth-best odds in the NBA draft.

There are positives, however, and you can look no further than last night. The longest-tenured Raptor who was active led Toronto out of the tunnel, which was Gradey Dick of course. The rookie had one of his best games as a pro churning out 21 points, five rebounds, and hit four shots from beyond the arc. Also, Javon Freeman-Liberty made his first professional start and put up ten points, four rebounds, and three assists.

If there is a silver lining to all these injuries, it’s that all the young guys are getting ample playing time and showing what they got to Darko Rajakovic, Bobby Webster, Masai Ujiri, and the rest of the Raptors brass.

Wizards Outlook: 12-58 | 14th in Eastern Conference

Wizards Previous Results

vs Sacramento W 109-102

vs Houston L 137-114

vs Boston L 130-104

@ Chicago L 127-98

@ Houston L 135-119

The Washington Wizards come into this one tied for last in the Eastern Conference and in the entire NBA. Already eliminated from the playoffs, Washington most recently snapped a five-game losing streak with a win against the Kings on Thursday. Also, the Wizards have lost 21 out of their last 24 games.

They are led by Kyle Kuzma who is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and is shooting 33.8 percent on 6.5 three-point attempts per game. The 28-year-old put up 34 points in a Wizards loss to the Raptors earlier this season.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet One

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Washington Wizards

PG: Jared Butler

SG: Corey Kispert

SF: Deni Avdija

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Richaun Holmes

Toronto Raptors

PG: Javon Freeman-Liberty

SG: Bruce Brown Jr.

SF: Gradey Dick

PF: Ochai Agbaji

C: Kelly Olynyk

Injury Report

Wizards

Jordan Poole (Hip) – Questionable

Eugene Omoruyi (Ankle) – Out

Tyus Jones ( Back) – Out

Landry Shamet (Calf) – Out

Bilal Coulibaly (Wrist) – Out

Isaiah Livers (Hip) – Out



Raptors

Gary Trent Jr. (Back) – Questionable

Immanuel Quickley (Personal) – Questionable

Scottie Barnes (Hand) – Out

Jakob Poeltl (Hand) – Out

RJ Barrett (Personal) – Out

D.J. Carton (Ankle) – Out

Chris Boucher (Knee) – Out

FanDuel Betting Odds

Team Spread Money Total Washington Wizards -5.5 (-112) -255 O 231.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors +5.5 (-108) +210 U 231.5 (-110) *Odds as of March 23, 12:00 am ET*

The Wizards come into this one dead last in the NBA in defensive rating (119.7), while the Raptors aren’t much better at 24th in the association (117.4). Also, the last time these two teams faced-off they combined for 234 points, taking the over could be considered.