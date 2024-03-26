Raptors skid continues in loss to Brooklyn

Another day, another loss.

The Toronto Raptors losing streak has reached eleven following Canada’s team loss to the Brooklyn Nets 96-88.

Toronto’s streak is now the sixth longest in franchise history and the longest since 2011. It was a tough night offensively for the Raps who only shot 43.5 percent from the field and 18.5 percent from beyond the arc, only mustering up 88 points which was the lowest total Toronto has put up all year.

A lot of this has to do with the injury bug which has ravaged the Raptors’ locking room. Toronto has used the most players in a single season in franchise history with 29 (second in the NBA this season), and has used the third most starting lineups since the start of March with ten (third most in the NBA).

Believe it or not, there were positives for your Raptors in this one. Darko Rajakovic’s point-five offence has been in full effect in his first year at the helm, as the Raptors set a single-season record for the most assists in a single season with 2,086 (third most in the NBA this season).

Also, Gary Trent Jr’s pair of triples moved the 25-year-old up to fifth in all-time made threes in franchise history (380) passing former first overall pick Andrea Bargnani.

Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder played with a chip on his shoulder in this one against his former team. The 30-year-old led all scorers with 19 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. His quickness, craftiness, and IQ proved troublesome for whoever tried to man Schroder who seemingly got a paint touch whenever he wanted. He struggled from downtown in this one (1/7), making what he did from inside the arc even more impressive going 6/8.

Kobi Simmons

It was the debut for the newly signed Kobi Simmons in a Raptors jersey who inked a fresh ten-day contract a couple of days ago. Simmons has been with the 905 all year and the big club decided to get a look at the 26-year-old instead of singing Jahmi’us Ramsey for the rest of the year. Simmons dropped seven points, snagged two boards, and swiped two balls on defence while being one of the few pluses for the Raps in his first game.

With the 905, in his last nine games since returning from injury Simmons averaged 19.1 points, 6.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and shot 42.1 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from distance on 6.4 attempts per game. The former Arizona Wildcat stepped into a number-one option role with the junior Raptors amid injuries and the call-ups, showcasing more to his game than what was previously thought.

Toronto has been abysmal against the Atlantic Division dropping to 1-11 after last night’s loss. They’ll play two more division opponents in a row before playing one more game against Brooklyn in two weeks, the only team the Raptors have beaten in the division.