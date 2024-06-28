Immanuel Quickley Signs Five-Year $175 million deal with Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors have agreed to a deal for Five-Years and $175 million. This deal brings Quickley back to the Raptors for an annual salary of $35 million.

After being traded from the New York Knicks, Quickley was one of the players Toronto decided they wanted to be a part of their young core of players for the rebuild. In 38 games with Toronto last season, Quickley finished with averages of 18.6 points per game, 6.8 assists per game, and 4.8 rebounds per game. Quickley shot 39 percent from three on 7 attempts per game but also shot 42 percent from the field as well.

Clearly Quickley has done enough in Toronto’s eyes to merit this contact and hopefully things work out with him as the starting point guard.