Raptors improve to 2-0 in SL after close win vs Nuggets

The Raptors spent most of this game playing from behind, trailing by 10 at one point. Gradey Dick struggled with his shot (2-9 FG) and turned his ankle in the second quarter which forced him to sit out the second half. That might be his last summer league run. Rookie Jonathon Mogbo (5 pts) had a sweet euro step layup but later fell hard on his back contesting a shot. He also didn’t return to the game.

Toronto withstood a 32 point outburst from Julian Strawther, who nearly sent the game to OT with a look the Raptors probably didn’t want to allow. Overall, the Raptors executed better down the stretch to pull out the win.

The Drafted Rookies (minus Mogbo)

Ja’Kobe Walter (12 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast)

Walter said postgame that things slowed down for him last night, compared to admittedly rushing the process on Saturday. A couple of those shots Walter previously missed dropped in this one. He made two threes (including one while the Raptors made their push in the fourth) and an 18 footer, using a pump fake to break free on two occasions. Ja’Kobe also took a hard fall on his side but stayed in the game.

Jamal Shead (9 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast)

Another really good showing from Shead. He hounded Strawther above the three point line early in the game, forcing a turnover that Walter dived on. Shead was also crucial in the fourth, stepping back for a three to put Toronto ahead and then setting up Javon Freeman-Liberty for another triple a minute later. Some great floor general possessions. For what it’s worth, Shead received a Kyle Lowry comparison from Greg Anthony on the NBA TV broadcast. Jama Mahlalela later referenced a different former Raptor point guard.

Ulrich Chomche (7 pts)

Chomche stepped into a three at the top of the key with confidence and knocked it down. Showing off the range already! He also had a key offensive board and put back down the stretch and this volleyball swat.

Ulrich Chomche said hell nah pic.twitter.com/fDkuV91KBR — Libaan Osman (@libaanstar1) July 15, 2024

Javon Freeman-Liberty

16 pts (3-6 3pt), 5 reb

Steadying force all game, finishing with a team high in points. Freeman-Liberty was the Raptors top option in crunch time, driving for a layup with the shot clock winding to tie the game at 81. He then later put the Raptors ahead on another drive that he got fouled on, splitting the free throws.

Branden Carlson

5 pts, 7 reb, 6 blk

The seven footer was responsible for six of the Raptors 11 blocks, sending a couple of them away with authority. Over two games, he’s made four threes and averaging four blocks. Keep your eye on him!

Jamison Battle

11 pts (3-5 3pt)

Battle might also be another guy to look into. He’s been the most consistent shooter for the Raptors so far, going 5-8 from three in two games. Battle shot 43 percent behind the arc on six attempts per game for Ohio State in his final collegiate season.

Ochai Agbaji

6 pts (3-7 FG), 6 reb

Similar numbers from Ochai in both games. He can defend, but the offensive punch is still leaving something to be desired. He missed both of his three point attempts. We’ll see what the next game brings.

Raptors Summer League Schedule

Wednesday vs Jazz (5pm ET)

Friday vs Heat (9pm ET)