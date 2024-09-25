Toronto Raptors sign guard Kennedy Chandler

According to Blake Murphy, the Toronto Raptors have signed Kennedy Chandler to an Exhibit 10 contract.

The Raptors have waived Kennedy Chandler.



Raptors 905 getting that early roster work this week, damn. Exhibit 0s all over the place.



Back to one spot open for camp.

Toronto signed and waived rookie big man Dylan Disu a couple of days ago before doing the same with Quincy Guerrier yesterday. The purpose of this move is purely for G League roster construction, as any player who is signed to an Exhibit 10 contract and then waived gets an extra $75,000 on their G League salary.

You can have up to 6 Exhibit 10s for your G League roster, but obviously with only 21 camp spots and 18 NBA roster spots to fill, you're unlikely to have 6 Ex10s all at once.



Maker, Morsell, Winslow all joined 905 this way last year, as an example.

The recently turned 22-year-old spent all last season in the G League with the Long Island Nets, averaging 12.9 points, 5.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. He shot it well from distance, hitting at a 38 percent clip on over three attempts per game.

The six-foot, 171-pound guard last played in the NBA during his rookie year in the 2022-2023 season. He played in 36 games as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies and averaged 2.2 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 rebounds in nearly eight minutes per contest.

In college, as a member of the Tennessee Volunteers, the one-and-done freshman led the program in points (13.9) and assists (4.7) that season while also being one of the most accurate from deep (38.3 percent) on solid volume (3.8 attempts).

Chandler will be in the mix to start at guard for the 905 next season with his quickness and outside shot, presumably alongside 45th overall pick Jamal Shead and current two-way contract holder DJ Carton.