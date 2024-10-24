Losing Game 1, Gradey Impresses, Scottie Bounceback & RJ Barrett’s return?

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath discuss the Toronto Raptors opening loss of the season and how key players performed. They also look ahead to the upcoming games, detailing how the matchups will change each game.

Early on, the boys talk about the disappointing performance from Scottie Barnes. Pointing out exactly why he struggled so much against the Cavaliers – whether it was some passivity with the ball in his hands, or the Cavaliers scheme + personnel motivating those difficulties. With so much size in the lane, and guards/wings who are perfectly willing to help off of non-shooters, the paint was packed in a hard way to crack.

Despite Immanuel Quickley scoring the ball pretty well, he struggled to create for others and largely for the same reason that we saw Barnes struggle. At least Gradey Dick was good, and the fellas talk about why he was able to find success at length.

Trevon & Samson discuss why this doesn’t change how they feel about Barnes as a surefire star in the NBA, or about Quickley being a positive guard. One game is one game, and they put their eyes towards Brooklyn & Minnesota.

Both the aforementioned teams will have unique matchups to think about. Who in the hell guards Anthony Edwards on the Raptors? On the other side of things, who is going to chase around Dick? Also, Jakob Poeltl has an opportunity to assert himself once again after a really disappointing performance on opening night.

Workshopping Jamal Shead nicknames, predicting Barnes triple-doubles, and wondering aloud about whether or not Dick can average 15ppg carries the back end of the podcast before the fellas discuss building things and home improvement. Are you a man who has tools? Have you ever snaked a toilet?

Enjoy the listen. Hopefully they break the seal and win their first game soon.

Have a blessed day.